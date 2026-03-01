Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’ – Man United slammed for snubbing Osimhen by former Serie A star
Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has criticised Manchester United’s decision to drop Victor Osimhen from their transfer shortlist, insisting fears over the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are not a valid excuse.
The ex-Lazio star believes the Red Devils missed a major opportunity by overlooking one of Nigeria’s most reliable goal scorers.
AFCON concern saw United cool interest
According to former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy, Manchester United F.C. initially identified Victor Osimhen as a prime transfer target.
However, McCarthy revealed that concerns about the striker’s absence during AFCON ultimately led to his name being removed from the club’s shortlist.
“If you spend £100m on a player, you don’t want to lose him for AFCON,” McCarthy explained, adding that the tournament was a “big stumbling block” because the team would be without its main striker during key fixtures.
Despite the decision, McCarthy was full of praise for the Galatasaray forward, describing him as hardworking, mentally strong, and capable of handling the pressure of playing at Old Trafford.
Osimhen has continued to shine since his move to Galatasaray S.K., reinforcing the belief among many that he could have transformed United’s attack.
Onazi claims Man United had a ‘Flimsy excuse’ not to sign Osimhen
Former S.S. Lazio midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has dismissed AFCON as a legitimate reason for passing on Osimhen, saying, “Well, for me, I don’t think that’s an excuse for them not to sign Victor,” Onazi said. “If they know the importance and what he could bring to Manchester United, that shouldn’t be an excuse.”
He pointed out that elite clubs regularly cope with players leaving for international duty, citing examples such as Mohamed Salah at Liverpool F.C..
Onazi stressed that AFCON lasts roughly a month and should not outweigh Osimhen’s potential season-long impact.
“Victor would have been a very important player in the team and he might even do the job before going to the African Cup and then go and come back. For me, it doesn’t make any sense that they passed on the chance,” he said.
He also emphasised that clubs cannot prevent players from representing their countries at AFCON, calling the reasoning a “flimsy excuse.”
For Onazi, the verdict is clear: Manchester United’s hesitation has ultimately proved to be a costly miscalculation, especially with Osimhen flying in Turkey.