‘It doesn’t make any sense’ – Man United slammed for snubbing Osimhen by former Serie A star

The former Serie A midfielder was adamant that Manchester United should have signed Victor Osimhen when they had the chance

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has criticised Manchester United’s decision to drop Victor Osimhen from their transfer shortlist, insisting fears over the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are not a valid excuse.

The ex-Lazio star believes the Red Devils missed a major opportunity by overlooking one of Nigeria’s most reliable goal scorers.

AFCON concern saw United cool interest

“If you spend £100m on a player, you don’t want to lose him for AFCON,” McCarthy explained, adding that the tournament was a “big stumbling block” because the team would be without its main striker during key fixtures.

Despite the decision, McCarthy was full of praise for the Galatasaray forward, describing him as hardworking, mentally strong, and capable of handling the pressure of playing at Old Trafford.

Osimhen has continued to shine since his move to Galatasaray S.K., reinforcing the belief among many that he could have transformed United’s attack.

Onazi claims Man United had a ‘Flimsy excuse’ not to sign Osimhen

Former S.S. Lazio midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has dismissed AFCON as a legitimate reason for passing on Osimhen, saying, “Well, for me, I don’t think that’s an excuse for them not to sign Victor,” Onazi said. “If they know the importance and what he could bring to Manchester United, that shouldn’t be an excuse.”

He pointed out that elite clubs regularly cope with players leaving for international duty, citing examples such as Mohamed Salah at Liverpool F.C..

Onazi stressed that AFCON lasts roughly a month and should not outweigh Osimhen’s potential season-long impact.

“Victor would have been a very important player in the team and he might even do the job before going to the African Cup and then go and come back. For me, it doesn’t make any sense that they passed on the chance,” he said.

He also emphasised that clubs cannot prevent players from representing their countries at AFCON, calling the reasoning a “flimsy excuse.”

