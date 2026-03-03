He must win — Lineker snubs Rice, Haaland, names 20 G/A star as Player of the Season

Former England striker Gary Lineker has revealed his Premier League Player of the Season, snubbing Arsenal star Declan Rice.

Gary Lineker has hailed Bruno Fernandes as a ‘great footballing brain’ and named the Manchester United captain as his ‘player of the season’ so far in the Premier League.

Fernandes was the architect of United’s 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace, a result that moved Michael Carrick’s side into third place and extended the interim manager’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

After Maxence Lacroix opened the scoring for Palace, the defender was later sent off for hauling down Matheus Cunha.

Fernandes clinically dispatched the resulting penalty before turning provider just seven minutes later, delivering a "thing of beauty" cross for Benjamin Sesko to head home the winner.

The Portuguese international now boasts seven goals and 13 assists this term, a goal contribution tally surpassed only by Erling Haaland.

Bruno Fernandes backed to win EPL Player of the Season

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker argued that only Haaland and Declan Rice could challenge Fernandes for the individual crown.

“You see him on the left wing, you see him on the right wing… what a brain! I think he’s the player of the season for me,” Lineker explained.

Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding for Manchester United Imago

“He was still the standout player even when they were going through a rotten spell when they were really struggling under Ruben Amorim.

"I think he’s got such a great footballing brain and technique. What a player!”

Fernandes is one of the favourites to win the award, but must compete against Arsenal's Declan Rice, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

