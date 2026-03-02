Bruno Fernandes breaks Beckham record as Man United captain shines in Palace win

Bruno Fernandes has broken David Beckham’s Premier League record as Manchester United captain scores and assists in a win over Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes delivered another masterclass for Manchester United, setting a new club record during a standout performance against Crystal Palace.

The Portuguese playmaker has now both scored and assisted in 18 separate Premier League matches, surpassing club legend David Beckham, who achieved the feat 17 times.

Fernandes now ranks third in the club’s history for games with both a goal and an assist, trailing only Wayne Rooney with 35 and Ryan Giggs with 22.

What Fernandes said

Despite his consistent output, Fernandes admitted this season has presented a different kind of challenge, with United not competing in European competitions.

“It has to be huge because, you know, we struggle a lot this season by playing just one game a week,” Fernandes told MUTV.

He added, “At least, I did! And I'm pretty sure also players who have played less because we have fewer games. It's more difficult to rotate.

“When you play in Europe, with the amount of games you have to play, it gets important also for the squad to understand everyone is very important.

“With more games, you have more chances to play. And, mainly, to be in the best competition in the world, that is the Champions League, and try to go for a competition that the club has a huge history in.”

