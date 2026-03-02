Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes breaks Beckham record as Man United captain shines in Palace win

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:08 - 02 March 2026
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Photo: Imago
Bruno Fernandes has broken David Beckham’s Premier League record as Manchester United captain scores and assists in a win over Crystal Palace.
Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes delivered another masterclass for Manchester United, setting a new club record during a standout performance against Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

The Portuguese playmaker has now both scored and assisted in 18 separate Premier League matches, surpassing club legend David Beckham, who achieved the feat 17 times.

Fernandes now ranks third in the club’s history for games with both a goal and an assist, trailing only Wayne Rooney with 35 and Ryan Giggs with 22.

Advertisement

What Fernandes said

Despite his consistent output, Fernandes admitted this season has presented a different kind of challenge, with United not competing in European competitions.

“It has to be huge because, you know, we struggle a lot this season by playing just one game a week,” Fernandes told MUTV.

Advertisement

He added, “At least, I did! And I'm pretty sure also players who have played less because we have fewer games. It's more difficult to rotate.

“When you play in Europe, with the amount of games you have to play, it gets important also for the squad to understand everyone is very important.

“With more games, you have more chances to play. And, mainly, to be in the best competition in the world, that is the Champions League, and try to go for a competition that the club has a huge history in.”

Advertisement

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, Fernandes has recorded 105 goals and 100 assists in 317 matches for the 20-time English champions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Messi taunts Orlando City manager
Football
02.03.2026
Video – Messi taunts Orlando City manager, mockingly offers his autograph in heated Florida derby
Bruno Fernandes breaks Beckham record as Man United captain shines in Palace win
Premier League
02.03.2026
Bruno Fernandes breaks Beckham record as Man United captain shines in Palace win
Turkish football analyst backs Osimhen to make the difference
Football
02.03.2026
‘Osimhen isn't of this world’ - Turkish football analyst backs Osimhen to make the difference against Liverpool
Super Eagles goalkeeper claims he was shocked by accusation
Football
02.03.2026
‘I was surprised by the allegations’ - Super Eagles goalkeeper claims he was shocked by accusation
Man Utd legend claims Arsenal showing 'signs of nervousness' in title race
Premier League
02.03.2026
Man Utd legend claims Arsenal showing 'signs of nervousness' in title race
Representing my country again after childbirth - Ngozi Okobi celebrates emotional Super Falcons return after Motherhood break
Super Falcons
02.03.2026
Representing my country again after childbirth - Ngozi Okobi celebrates emotional Super Falcons return after Motherhood break