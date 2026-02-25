Advertisement

Transfer news: Man United make move for Gibbs-White to replace Bruno Fernandes

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:43 - 25 February 2026
Man United make move for Gibbs-White
Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White as they plan for a potential future without captain Bruno Fernandes.
Despite being one of the club's most influential players since his arrival in 2020, Bruno Fernandes' long-term future at Manchester United is not guaranteed. 

The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move away in search of a new challenge, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League reportedly interested.

This has led to discussions about potential replacements, with Forest midfielder Gibbs-White being one name floated.

Man United wants Gibbs-White

While Fernandes has an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup to his name, speculation persists that he could depart this summer. 

The Red Devils are said to be monitoring England international Gibbs-White, who has a release clause estimated at £60 million.

Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United. Image: Imago
Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United. Image: Imago

Recent reports indicate that United have now turned their attention to Morgan Gibbs-White, joining several Premier League rivals in tracking the Forest playmaker. 

However, any potential deal would need to align with the club's new, stricter wage structure. New signings are expected to be offered contracts in the region of £150,000 per week, a figure Gibbs-White would likely need to accept.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in Forest's Europa League qualification last season under Nuno Espirito Santo, contributing seven goals and eight assists in 34 league games. 

Mogan Gibbs White scores for Nottingham Forest || Imago
Mogan Gibbs White scores for Nottingham Forest || Imago

He has continued his fine form this campaign, scoring six times in the Premier League and recently netting his first European goals against Fenerbahçe.

In contrast, Fernandes is on course for one of his least productive seasons in front of goal for United. 

He needs four more goals to match his lowest tally of ten, recorded during the turbulent 2021-22 season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-v-geerX9w
