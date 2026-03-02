Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Representing my country again after childbirth - Ngozi Okobi celebrates emotional Super Falcons return after Motherhood break
Veteran midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has marked her return to the Nigeria women's national team with an emotional message of gratitude, just months after giving birth to her first child.
An Ottawa Rapid forward played in the Super Falcons' narrow loss to Cameroon in a WAFCON 2026 friendly on Saturday.
What Ngozi Okobi said
The 32-year-old shared her joy on X (formerly Twitter), posting photos of herself back in national colours alongside a heartfelt statement that resonated widely with fans.
“Representing my country again after childbirth is … THANK YOU JESUS.
"Am Grateful for the journey. Grateful for the grace. Grateful for another chance. I don’t take a single moment for granted. Thank you @nigeriasuperfalcons @thenffofficial for the opportunity again," she posted on X.
Representing my country again after childbirth is 😭😭… THANK YOU JESUS 🙌🏾🙏🏽— ngozi okobi (@NgoziOkobi) March 1, 2026
Am Grateful for the journey. Grateful for the grace. Grateful for another chance. I don’t take a single moment for granted.
Thank you @nigeriasuperfalcons @thenffofficial for the opportunity again 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/lCW8kB281R
Okobi-Okeoghene stepped away from football in 2024 to focus on what she described in previous interviews as a high-risk pregnancy. Her return to club football in 2025.
A product of Delta Queens, Okobi has represented Nigeria at the highest level for over 15 years. She has helped the Super Falcons secure two African Women’s Championship titles and featured at multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups.