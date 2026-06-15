Mourinho lands first major signing as Real Madrid complete Marc Cucurella deal

Mourinho has completed his first major signing as he returned to Madrid.

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £52 million, handing manager Jose Mourinho his first major acquisition since returning to the Santiago Bernabéu.

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The 27-year-old left-back has signed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants, ending his three-year stay in west London and returning to La Liga.

Madrid confirms Cucurella's arrival

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Real Madrid announced that Cucurella has committed his future to the club until June 2032.

In a statement, the club confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Chelsea for the defender's transfer, securing one of Spain's most established international players for the foreseeable future.

The defender is currently away with the Spanish national team and is expected to officially join Mourinho's squad following the conclusion of his international commitments.

Chelsea confirms departure

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Chelsea also confirmed the transfer and thanked Cucurella for his contribution during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid.



Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 15, 2026

The defender joined the Blues from Brighton in 2022 and went on to become an important member of the squad, helping the club win both the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

During his spell in England, Cucurella overcame a difficult start to establish himself as a regular starter and a key figure within the dressing room.

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