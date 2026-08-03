PSG inform Liverpool how much to pay for Barcola

Liverpool have reportedly been informed of the exact figure Paris Saint-Germain require to sanction Bradley Barcola's sale.

Liverpool have reportedly learned that they must shatter their club transfer record to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola this summer.

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The French champions are demanding a staggering £140 million fee to sanction the departure of the highly-rated 23-year-old winger, according to reports.

Bradley Barcola: Liverpool's primary attacking target

The France international has emerged as Liverpool's priority target following an impressive individual campaign where he recorded three goals and one assist across eight appearances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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He reportedly prefers a blockbuster switch to Anfield despite concrete interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

However, negotiations at the club level remain exceptionally complicated due to PSG's rigid financial demands. According to Sky Sports, the Parisian outfit are sticking to an asking price in the region of £140 million.

Bradley Barcola ln action . Image || Imago

The same report claims that Liverpool executives have yet to submit a formal initial bid, concluding that there was no point in submitting a formal offer while the two parties remain so far apart in their respective valuations.

Liverpool have shown they can spend

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Despite their current hesitation, the Reds demonstrated a clear willingness to splurge heavily on elite attacking talent during the previous summer transfer window in 2025.

However, a successful move for Barcola at PSG's demanded price would immediately become Liverpool's all-time record transfer.