Iwobi narrates how Osimhen helped him survive cyberbullying

Super Eagles ace Alex Iwobi revealed Victor Osimhen effort in helping him cope with online abuse.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has opened up about the severe online abuse he suffered following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, revealing how Victor Osimhen stepped in to help him cope with the ordeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans scapegoated the 30-year-old midfielder after the Super Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the host nation, Ivory Coast, on February 11, 2024; however, he managed to overcome it thanks to the likes of Osimhen.

Alex Iwobi: Escaping cyberbullying

The backlash prompted the former Arsenal academy graduate to delete all photographs from his Instagram account to protect his mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During this incredibly difficult period, Iwobi recalled how Osimhen intervened to offer reassurance and remind him of his significant contributions to the national team.

"Nigeria, we know, like, we feel like we should win everything. So when we don't exceed expectations that we've set for ourselves, we're just disappointed."

“After the AFCON final against Côte d’Ivoire, Nigerians dragged me so much I deleted my Instagram 💔. Then Victor Osimhen knocked on my hotel room and said, ‘Even if you retire today, you’re a Super Eagles legend and one of our best players.’ ”



— Alex Iwobi pic.twitter.com/tds1Bn4UOv — carter🌚 (@carter8f) August 3, 2026

"Yeah, I deleted Instagram, but I remember even when that happened, Victor Osimhen knocked on my door saying, 'Alex, if you wanna retire today, you can retire as a legend.'"

"'Us in the squad, even if I know you're not down, but in our squad, we say like you're one of the best players, one of the best people I've ever met. 'Like, you're an honest and willing guy, like you've worked so hard for Nigeria.'"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Osimhen: Leadership within the Super Eagles

Osimhen's compassionate intervention underscores his leadership role within the dressing room, which eventually helped him get named vice-captain following Ahmed Musa’s retirement.

"Obviously, Nigerians always want to win, but true Nigerians, as long as you fight for your nation, fight for your family, that's all they care about,” Iwobi said.

Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen || Imago

"So Victor, when he said that to me—and he's from the streets of Lagos, he's from the streets, and he's the king of Nigeria right now—like, it was nice to hear, man."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public narrative surrounding Iwobi has since shifted dramatically, as the midfielder reclaimed the affection of supporters during the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.