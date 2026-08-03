Advertisement

Iwobi narrates how Osimhen helped him survive cyberbullying

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:14 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles ace Alex Iwobi revealed Victor Osimhen effort in helping him cope with online abuse.
Advertisement

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has opened up about the severe online abuse he suffered following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, revealing how Victor Osimhen stepped in to help him cope with the ordeal.

Advertisement

Fans scapegoated the 30-year-old midfielder after the Super Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the host nation, Ivory Coast, on February 11, 2024; however, he managed to overcome it thanks to the likes of Osimhen.

Alex Iwobi: Escaping cyberbullying 

The backlash prompted the former Arsenal academy graduate to delete all photographs from his Instagram account to protect his mental health.

Advertisement

During this incredibly difficult period, Iwobi recalled how Osimhen intervened to offer reassurance and remind him of his significant contributions to the national team.

"Nigeria, we know, like, we feel like we should win everything. So when we don't exceed expectations that we've set for ourselves, we're just disappointed."

"Yeah, I deleted Instagram, but I remember even when that happened, Victor Osimhen knocked on my door saying, 'Alex, if you wanna retire today, you can retire as a legend.'"

"'Us in the squad, even if I know you're not down, but in our squad, we say like you're one of the best players, one of the best people I've ever met. 'Like, you're an honest and willing guy, like you've worked so hard for Nigeria.'"

Advertisement

Victor Osimhen: Leadership within the Super Eagles

Osimhen's compassionate intervention underscores his leadership role within the dressing room, which eventually helped him get named vice-captain following Ahmed Musa’s retirement. 

"Obviously, Nigerians always want to win, but true Nigerians, as long as you fight for your nation, fight for your family, that's all they care about,” Iwobi said.

Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen || Imago
Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen || Imago

"So Victor, when he said that to me—and he's from the streets of Lagos, he's from the streets, and he's the king of Nigeria right now—like, it was nice to hear, man."

Advertisement

The public narrative surrounding Iwobi has since shifted dramatically, as the midfielder reclaimed the affection of supporters during the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Iwobi delivered a string of commanding midfield performances to help Nigeria secure a third-place finish, culminating in a penalty shootout victory over Egypt on January 17, 2026.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Iwobi narrates how Osimhen helped him survive cyberbullying
Football
03.08.2026
Iwobi narrates how Osimhen helped him survive cyberbullying
Parrot attacks player, forces 2 stoppages during football match
Football
03.08.2026
Parrot attacks player, forces 2 stoppages during football match
We are back — Manchester United fans run wild as leader Bruno Fernandes storm preseason with 4-man delegation
Football
03.08.2026
We are back — Manchester United fans run wild as leader Bruno Fernandes storm preseason with 4-man delegation
Ferran Torres || imago
Football
03.08.2026
Ferran Torres breaks silence on PSG interest amid Barcelona contract standoff
Arsenal's move for Guimaraes turned down
Premier League
03.08.2026
Arsenal's move for Guimaraes turned down as Newcastle reject opening bid
Leipzig chief denies any agreement with Real Madrid for Diomande
Football
03.08.2026
‘It's a clear no’ - Leipzig chief denies any agreement with Real Madrid for Diomande