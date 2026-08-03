We are back — Manchester United fans run wild as leader Bruno Fernandes storm preseason with 4-man delegation

Fresh off a gritty comeback win in Sweden, Michael Carrick’s squad received a massive boost with four elite internationals reporting to base ahead of a glamorous friendly against Paris Saint-Germain. Here is the latest.

Manchester United have received a timely boost with the return of club captain Bruno Fernandes to pre-season training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barely 24 hours after grinding out a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory over Atletico Madrid in Sweden, manager Michael Carrick received the ultimate selection boost on Monday morning.

The club officially confirmed that skipper Bruno Fernandes spearheaded a high-profile four-man convoy returning to first-team training, sending social media into an absolute frenzy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining the Portuguese midfield maestro at Carrington were summer addition Matheus Cunha, defensive stalwart Diogo Dalot, and full-back Noussair Mazraoui, giving United a frightening look as they enter the first full week of August.

MUST READ: Before Fernandes made his dramatic return, see how United's rising academy stars completely "caged" Super Eagles icon Ademola Lookman in Stockholm.

World Cup Stars Report to Duty

The 2026/27 season starts here for Bruno, Matheus, Diogo and Nous 💪 pic.twitter.com/yRaiyMDiSS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 3, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The returning quartet have spent the last few weeks recovering from intense international heartbreaks at the recent FIFA World Cup.

Cunha had been out of action since 5 July, when Norway pulled off a shock Round-of-16 elimination against Brazil.

Similarly, Dalot and Fernandes saw their tournament cut short twenty-four hours later as Spain dumped Portugal out at the exact same stage.

Meanwhile, Mazraoui’s Morocco marched all the way to the quarter-finals before eventual heavyweights France proved too hot to handle for the African champions on 9 July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With pre-season entering its critical phase, their return provides Carrick with an incredible tactical lift just weeks before the official 2024/25 Premier League kickoff against newly promoted sides Hull City and Ipswich Town.

BANTER ZONE: While United fans celebrate their captain, read why Victor Boniface ruthlessly dragged his international teammate over his "terrible English" on Instagram.

Look who it is 👀🔙 pic.twitter.com/7CFvAt3g5m — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 3, 2026

"Carrick Ball is Ready" — Fans Lose Their Minds

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sight of the influential Portuguese playmaker back on the grass saw United supporters flooding social media channels to send an aggressive warning to the rest of Europe.

“WE ARE BACKKKK! Can’t wait for y’all to start demolishing teams... Carrick ball,” one ecstatic fan raved on X.

Rosenborg 0-5 Man United: Michael Carrick annoyed me, but Carrington's finest left me purring for more

“Seeing Bruno back in the squad is the biggest boost. Ballon d'Or winner, best season incoming,” another bold supporter declared.

“It's safe to say these guys are at least going to get like 45 minutes against PSG,” noted a tactical fan looking ahead to the upcoming pre-season blockbusters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Taking shape, looking good. Hopefully, we’re going to have a very decent and rewarding football season,” a more measured supporter added, though others focused entirely on player aesthetics, joking: “Cunha looking like he needs more sleep!”