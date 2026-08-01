He was completely invisible — United cage Super Eagles star Lookman for over an hour in Atleti win

Despite an early lead for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, the Red Devils fought back, while Nigeria's Ademola Lookman was completely shut down by United's young defence, posting a worrying statistical blank before being subbed off.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman endured a deeply frustrating night in Stockholm as a youthful Manchester United side completely neutralised the Nigerian winger to secure a 2-1 pre-season victory over Atletico Madrid.

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The high-profile encounter at the Strawberry Arena saw the Red Devils lift the Snapdragon Cup as part of their international pre-season tour, leaving Diego Simeone with plenty of tactical homework to do.

Early Shock to Mbeumo Masterclass

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The match started on the worst possible note for the English side. Atletico Madrid caught the United backline sleeping just five minutes into the game, with Arnau Ortiz finding the back of the net to hand the Spanish giants an early cushion.

However, Manchester United completely dominated the second half, turned the game on its head through summer signing Bryan Mbeumo.

The forward leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute before bagging the dramatic winner in the 73rd minute to seal the trophy for the Premier League side.

Full time in Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/atwNFKbr7b — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 1, 2026

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Leny Yoro Cages the Super Eagles Icon

While Mbeumo grabbed the goalscoring headlines, the real story of the night was the tactical defensive masterclass displayed by United’s youngsters, who put Lookman in a complete chokehold.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international was on the pitch for 61 minutes but struggled heavily to make any meaningful impact against Simeone’s former side.

Yoro and Lookman

Deployed out wide, Lookman was tightly marshalled by French centre-back Leny Yoro, who put in an impressive performance for the Reds while filling in at right-back.

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Known for his explosive trickery, Lookman also completed zero out of his two attempted dribbles before being hauled off by a frustrated Simeone just after the hour mark.