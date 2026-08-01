Manchester United preparing £60m bid for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a £60 million offer for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, a player who has been identified as a primary transfer target.

Newcastle United has experienced significant upheaval, with the departures of key figures like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe.

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Manchester United may look to capitalise on this period of instability at St. James' Park as they make move for Hall

The move comes as Newcastle faces a challenging summer, potentially making it difficult for them to hold onto the promising England international.

United to make move for Hall

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Reports suggest that the Red Devils are preparing an initial £60 million bid to secure Hall's services.

If successful, this transfer would represent Manchester United's most significant expenditure of the summer, eclipsing the £50 million deal for Andrey Santos.

Newcastle star Lewis Hall || imago

The decision to pursue the young defender has reportedly received full backing from the club's management, who are keen to reinforce their defensive options.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United's strong interest in the Newcastle defender.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided insight into the situation. "Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad," he stated.

"So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United."

Hall in action || imago

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However, Romano cautioned that a deal would be far from straightforward, emphasising Newcastle's reluctance to sell. "My understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall," he explained.

"Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message."