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Problem for the rest — Manchester United fans lose their minds after Youri Tielemans first day training

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:52 - 01 August 2026
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Youri Tielemans Manchester United Training: Midfielder Ruled Out of Atletico Madrid Friendly
Youri Tielemans Manchester United Training: Midfielder Ruled Out of Atletico Madrid Friendly
Manchester United's summer signing Youri Tielemans has officially reporte back for pre-season under Michael Carrick following his post-2026 FIFA World Cup break. While the club's faithful are buzzing online about the 29-year-old Belgian star's firsts ession, United starff have made a major decision regarding his potential debut against Ademola Lookman's Atletico Madrid in Sweden. Here is the latest from Carrington.
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Manchester United’s blockbuster summer signing Youri Tielemans has officially reported back for pre-season duties, handing a massive boost to manager Michael Carrick as he steps up preparations for the grueling new campaign.

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The 29-year-old Belgian Red Devil, who sealed his high-profile switch to Old Trafford immediately after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, wrapped up a short post-tournament vacation to link up with his new teammates at Carrington.

The club sent social media into a frenzy by sharing the very first pictures and video footage of the elegant midfielder putting in work on the grass.

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"We're Winning It All!" — United Faithful Explode Online

The sight of Tielemans rocking the famous red shirt triggered immediate, sky-high optimism from a passionate Manchester United fanbase desperate for a return to Premier League dominance.

Youri Tielemans in his first United training.

“Problem for the rest of the teams in England,” one ecstatic fan warned rival clubs on X.

“Smile if you know you'll win the Premier League... Tielemans: 😁,” another supporter joked, reacting to the midfielder's training photos.

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“Youri’s in the house ladies and gentlemen. We’re winning it all guyssss!” a third fan added.

“He can't believe he's at his boyhood club,” noted another fan, pointing out the midfielder's visible excitement.

Meanwhile, other supporters took a more tactical approach, emphasising the potential partnership in United's engine room: 

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“My hope is for this guy to stay fully fit alongside Mason Mount next season, because only then can we compete for trophies.”

Debut Postponed for Atletico Madrid Clash

However, despite the immense social media hype, United supporters will have to exercise a bit of patience before seeing their new talisman pull the strings on the pitch.

Manchester United have already landed in Sweden for a glamourous pre-season friendly against Ademola Lookman’s Atletico Madrid, but Tielemans has been completely omitted from the traveling matchday squad.

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Lookman brace gives Atletico Madrid pre-season boost
Ademola Lookman in action for Atletico Madrid.

Club insiders have described the high-profile fixture against the Spanish giants as coming "too soon" for the talented 29-year-old. 

Carrick and his medical staff are opting to protect the midfielder's fitness baseline rather than rushing him onto the pitch before he completes a full conditioning block.

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