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'I feel for Osimhen and Lookman' — France's defence sparks Super Eagles debate

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:38 - 10 July 2026
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Victor Osimhen and Lookman failed to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Victor Osimhen and Lookman failed to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup. - Photo: IMAGO
Les Bleus' record reads mean on paper but the underlying numbers suggest a defence that's there for the taking
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France have conceded just three goals across their run to the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a defensive record that includes four clean sheets, the latest of which came in their quarter-final win over Africa's last remaining hope, Morocco.

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But look beyond the scoreline and the picture isn't quite as watertight as the numbers suggest.

France's backline has seen Dayot Upamecano has partnered in two different centre-back pairings across the tournament and they've regularly been opened up for clear-cut chances even in matches they've comfortably won.

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Against Norway, Les Bleus raced into a 3-1 lead but still shipped five shots on target, a sign that the chances have been there for opponents even when the finishing hasn't matched it.

It's that gap between the results and the underlying performances that has plenty of Nigerian fans convinced Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman would have found joy against this France side if only the Super Eagles had made it to the tournament to test them.

'THEY WOULD EAT REAL GOOD'

The debate took off on social media, with fans pointing to France's shaky moments at the back as exactly the kind of defence Nigeria's frontline has been crying out to face, a side that creates and concedes chances at a much higher rate than their clean sheet count lets on.

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Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

'Sometimes I feel for Osimhen and Lookman tbh,' one fan wrote. 'With some defense at this tournament they would eat real good. A good example is this France defence. Chai.'

The sentiment didn't go unchallenged, though. Some fans were quick to point the finger squarely at the players themselves and at Lookman in particular for Nigeria's failure to qualify in the first place, arguing no amount of shakiness from an opponent matters if the finishing isn't there.

'Lookman was among the reasons we didn't qualify,' one fan hit back. 'He was s*** during the qualifiers.'

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Others took a more sarcastic line, questioning the logic of praising players who struggled to break down far weaker opposition during qualifying.

'They couldn't eat against Lesotho, Libya, South Africa, Benin Republic and Rwanda but they'll eat against France,' another fan wrote.

A DEBATE WITH NO CLEAN ANSWER

It's a discussion that cuts to the heart of Nigeria's World Cup absence, a mix of frustration at missed opportunities, genuine belief that France's defence has been there to be got at, and lingering doubt over whether the Super Eagles' biggest names would have taken the chances even if they got them.

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For now, Osimhen and Lookman will have to watch France's defence from the sidelines, along with the rest of the Nigerian football world, left to wonder, rather than find out, what might have been.

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