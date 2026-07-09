2026 World Cup: Mbappe ends Africa's hopes as France defeat Morocco in first quarterfinal

France took a giant step toward reaching the final of the World Cup for the third time in a row by defeating Morocco

Kylian Mbappe equalled Lionel Messi's goal tally for the 2026 World Cup with his eighth goal, despite missing a penalty as France defeated Morocco 2-0.

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A second goal from Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele sealed the win for France, ending Africa's hopes of winning the World Cup as its last side, Morocco, were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage.

France vs Morocco: How it happened

After a cagey opening in which both sides prioritised defensive discipline, Les Bleus gradually took control and proved too clinical for their North African opponents.

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The breakthrough almost came before the half-hour mark when France won a penalty, but Kylian Mbappe saw his low spot-kick brilliantly saved by Yassine Bounou, ending his flawless penalty record for France since Euro 2020.

Lucas Digne also rattled the crossbar with a thunderous long-range effort before the interval, while Morocco failed to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes.

Mbappe made amends shortly after the restart, finishing superbly in the 60th minute to open the scoring. France doubled their advantage moments later as Ousmane Dembele capitalised on the space created by Mbappe's movement to fire home his fifth goal of the tournament.

The victory also saw Mbappe equal Hugo Lloris' record for the most World Cup appearances by a French player. His eighth goal of the competition moved him level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race and left him just one goal behind the Argentine on the all-time World Cup scoring chart.