Okoye’s ₦1.2 BILLION salary isn’t enough! — DJ Akademiks explains why Cardi B would never date Super Eagles star

The controversial streamer has suggested Super Eagles' 'most handsome' star has no chance of a romantic relationship with Cardi B after the pair's recent sighting broke the internet.

Maduka Okoye’s surprise interaction with Cardi B continues to dominate social media, but DJ Akademiks believes football fans should stop reading too much into it.

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The controversial American media personality has weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding the Nigerian international and the Grammy-winning rapper, insisting there is virtually no chance of a romantic relationship between the pair.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

According to Akademiks, the biggest obstacle isn’t chemistry. It’s money.

His comments come hours after photos and videos showing Cardi B chatting and laughing with Okoye during an exclusive event in Paris Fashion Week.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

The images quickly went viral, prompting thousands of fans to speculate about a possible connection between the pair despite there being no evidence that the interaction was anything more than a friendly conversation.

What Akademiks said about Okoye and Cardi B

Cardi B | Getty Images

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Speaking during a recent livestream, Akademiks dismissed the rumours by pointing to Okoye’s reported annual salary, estimated at around €900,000 (approximately ₦1.2 billion).

"Cardi is not dating anyone that makes under eight figures a year. So, if you're not making 10 million dollars a year, you do not qualify for Cardi B. Okoye makes like $900,000 a year… that’s not Cardi’s tax bracket, bro.”

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Akademiks went ahead mocking Maduka Okoye's salary.

“She might think he looks good. But Cardi is making too much money. She probably was just there laughing at his corny jokes."

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Dj akademiks says he doesn’t think that Cardi B is dating soccer player Maduka Okoye . He says he makes 900k a year he’s not in Cardi tax bracket pic.twitter.com/7J2qdXXxIu — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 9, 2026

He continued:

“Cardi been with Offset, she been with Stefon Diggs… she ain’t going for no $900,000.”

Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Before concluding with a message for her on-off NFL boyfriend Stefon Diggs:

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“Stefon Diggs, this was your final warning. Cardi is probably taking applications, you better stop the b*lls**t."

Stefon Diggs and his ex-partner Cardi B | GETTY

The outspoken commentator laughed throughout the segment, making it clear he believed the financial gap alone ruled out any serious relationship between the two stars.

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Cardi B and Okoye Remain Silent

Neither Cardi B nor Okoye has publicly addressed the rumours that have circulated since their viral Paris encounter.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

The speculation follows an extraordinary few weeks for the Super Eagles goalkeeper, whose popularity has exploded internationally after going viral for his appearance during Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal.