‘Young, mediocre, old, fck it’ - Brazil legend blasts Vini Jr, Endrick and Ancelotti after World Cup exit

Brazil's premature departure from the World Cup has sent shockwaves through the nation's football community, with legendary striker Romario leading the charge of criticism.

The Selecao were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16.

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The 1994 World Cup hero did not hold back, lambasting coach Carlo Ancelotti and questioning Endrick's composure in the decisive loss to Norway.

For Romario, the defeat to Norway was an unforgivable disgrace that demands the immediate termination of the Italian coach's contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), regardless of any financial penalties.

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Romario hits out at Brazil players and coach

Romario dismissed any suggestion that the player's youth was a valid excuse for the error. "A lot of people are saying, 'Ah, but he's young.' Fck that, he's young, he has to score the damn goal. Young, mediocre, old, fck it", the icon declared on Romario TV.

"If he's there, he has the responsibility to score, there's no way around it. Endrick's missed goal was his own fault.

Romario Brazilian legend: (credit to Imago)

When he gets there, he has to concentrate to score, because it's the decisive ball, the one that will define a game. I like him, I think he'll be a player who will bring us happiness, but [on Sunday], he was terrible."

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The former striker and national idol was also furious when analysing Brazil's performance under Ancelotti.

Brazil youngster Endrick || Imago

"There's no way Ancelotti can continue being the coach of the Brazilian national team after this fiasco, this shame he caused," Romario exclaimed. "I would tear up that contract and tell him to sue me."

Even Vinicius Junior did not escape Romario's scrutiny. The legend questioned the team's hierarchy after Bruno Guimaraes missed a first-half penalty.

Vinicius in action for Brazil || Imago

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In Romario's view, the Real Madrid star should have asserted his authority and taken the spot-kick himself, overriding any pre-determined order from the coaching staff.

"I heard and read that Bruno Guimaraes was better than him in training, that he takes penalties better, so the order was for him to take it.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti || Imago

Everything's fine, very cool, he respected the coach's order," Romario commented, before demanding more from the team's star player.

"But, brother, you have to have attitude. Vini Jr. is the protagonist; he's the best we have in the national team. Take the damn ball, take the penalty, and it's solved."

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