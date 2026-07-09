World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

‘Young, mediocre, old, fck it’ - Brazil legend blasts Vini Jr, Endrick and Ancelotti after World Cup exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:37 - 09 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Brazil legend blasts Vini Jr, Endrick and Ancelotti
Brazil's premature departure from the World Cup has sent shockwaves through the nation's football community, with legendary striker Romario leading the charge of criticism.
Advertisement

The Selecao were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16.

Advertisement

The 1994 World Cup hero did not hold back, lambasting coach Carlo Ancelotti and questioning Endrick's composure in the decisive loss to Norway.

For Romario, the defeat to Norway was an unforgivable disgrace that demands the immediate termination of the Italian coach's contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), regardless of any financial penalties.

Advertisement

Romario hits out at Brazil players and coach

Romario dismissed any suggestion that the player's youth was a valid excuse for the error. "A lot of people are saying, 'Ah, but he's young.' Fck that, he's young, he has to score the damn goal. Young, mediocre, old, fck it", the icon declared on Romario TV. 

"If he's there, he has the responsibility to score, there's no way around it. Endrick's missed goal was his own fault. 

Romario Brazilian legend: (credit to Imago)
Romario Brazilian legend: (credit to Imago)

When he gets there, he has to concentrate to score, because it's the decisive ball, the one that will define a game. I like him, I think he'll be a player who will bring us happiness, but [on Sunday], he was terrible."

Advertisement

The former striker and national idol was also furious when analysing Brazil's performance under Ancelotti. 

Brazil youngster Endrick || Imago
Brazil youngster Endrick || Imago

"There's no way Ancelotti can continue being the coach of the Brazilian national team after this fiasco, this shame he caused," Romario exclaimed. "I would tear up that contract and tell him to sue me."

Even Vinicius Junior did not escape Romario's scrutiny. The legend questioned the team's hierarchy after Bruno Guimaraes missed a first-half penalty. 

Vinicius in action for Brazil || Imago
Vinicius in action for Brazil || Imago
Advertisement

In Romario's view, the Real Madrid star should have asserted his authority and taken the spot-kick himself, overriding any pre-determined order from the coaching staff.

"I heard and read that Bruno Guimaraes was better than him in training, that he takes penalties better, so the order was for him to take it. 

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti || Imago
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti || Imago

Everything's fine, very cool, he respected the coach's order," Romario commented, before demanding more from the team's star player. 

"But, brother, you have to have attitude. Vini Jr. is the protagonist; he's the best we have in the national team. Take the damn ball, take the penalty, and it's solved."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brahim Diaz's World Cup record sparks Jay-Jay Okocha debate
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
Brahim Diaz's World Cup record sparks Jay-Jay Okocha debate
Spain vs Belgium 2026 World Cup quarterfinal preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: European champions to exorcise Red Devils
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
Spain vs Belgium 2026 World Cup quarterfinal preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: European champions to exorcise Red Devils
No Trump Card for England as FIFA slam Quansah with 2-Match Ban
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
No Trump Card for England as FIFA slam Quansah with 2-Match Ban
Okoye’s ₦1.2 BILLION salary isn’t enough! — DJ Akademiks explains why Cardi B would never date Super Eagles star
Lifestyle
09.07.2026
Okoye’s ₦1.2 BILLION salary isn’t enough! — DJ Akademiks explains why Cardi B would never date Super Eagles star
Brazil legend blasts Vini Jr, Endrick and Ancelotti
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
‘Young, mediocre, old, fck it’ - Brazil legend blasts Vini Jr, Endrick and Ancelotti after World Cup exit
Xhaka claims Switzerland are prepared for Messi’s Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
‘The hunger is even greater’ - Xhaka claims Switzerland are prepared for Messi’s Argentina