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2026 World Cup: Unstoppable Haaland sends Brazil home as Norway book historic quarterfinal spot

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 23:05 - 05 July 2026
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Erling Haaland scored a brace as Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Haaland delivered a stunning poacher's performance to send Norway into the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

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Norway 2-1 Brazil

The first half was a tense affair, and Brazil's best opportunity came from the penalty spot after Kristoffer Ajer brought down Matheus Cunha in the box, but Orjan Nyland read Bruno Guimaraes perfectly to produce a massive save.

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Norway took the lead midway through the second half when Andreas Schjelderup delivered a superb cross from the left, and Haaland rose above Gabriel to power an unstoppable header past Alisson, his sixth goal of the tournament.

With Brazil pushing desperately for an equaliser and leaving space behind, Haaland pounced again in the dying minutes, drilling a clinical low strike into the bottom corner to put the result beyond doubt.

Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty to give Brazil a consolation, but it was too little too late for the Selecao, who exit at the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

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Norway march on to the quarterfinals, where they will face either England or Mexico, and Haaland, now on 7 goals, will be confident heading into that clash.

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