Steven Gerrard ranks ahead of Mohamed Salah in Liverpool’s all-time greats

Liverpool have ranked Steven Gerrard ahead of Mohamed Salah in their list of all time greatest players in the history, of the club.

Over nine remarkable years at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah shattered records and cemented his place in the club's pantheon of legends.

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His sustained brilliance and relentless goalscoring from the right wing have made his name synonymous with Anfield icons like Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

Arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 for just under £40 million, his impact was both immediate and profound.

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Salah ranks fourth in Liverpool’s all-time greats

Liverpool recently published a list of the all-time greatest players in the club's history on their official website.

This ranking features the top five players to have ever played for the club, with Salah included on the list.

Liverpool's Greatest - No.4: Mohamed Salah 👑 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 5, 2026

The Egyptian was ranked in fourth position on the list above, John Barnes in fifth, while Ian Rush occupies third place, Kenny Dalglish in second and Steven Gerrard in first position.

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Following his arrival in 2017 under Jürgen Klopp, he was deployed in what would become a world-famous attacking trio alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané.

In his debut season, the No. 11 scored an incredible 44 goals, the second-highest single-season total in the club's history.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool star || imago

After the heartbreak of the 2018 Champions League final, where an injury forced him off early, Salah and Liverpool found redemption a year later.

He scored a crucial second-minute penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, setting the stage for a 2-0 victory that secured the club's sixth European Cup.

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Salah went on to help the Reds storm the season with 99 points, ending a 30-year league title drought.

Salah had a monster season in the 2024/25 campaign | IMAGO

His performance in the 2024-25 season under new head coach Arne Slot cemented his place amongst the Liverpool greats.

In what was arguably his finest season in a red shirt, Salah delivered a record-equalling 47 goal involvements in the Premier League (29 goals, 18 assists), leading Liverpool to the title with four games to spare.

His individual brilliance earned him a fourth Golden Boot, a third PFA Player of the Year award, and a third FWA Footballer of the Year honour.

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After a difficult ninth season, it was announced that the forward would bid an emotional farewell to Anfield.