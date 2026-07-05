2026 FIFA World Cup: My wife is Argentine — Ronaldo sends message to Messi fans who don't like him

Cristiano Ronaldo shared how his rivalry with Lionel Messi led to an awkward airplane moment.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared a humorous interaction with an Argentine flight attendant during his campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 41-year-old forward recounted the story while discussing his experience in North America, highlighting the intensity of his long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi.

What Ronaldo said

During a media appearance, the veteran forward explained how he instantly recognised the flight attendant's nationality through his guarded body language.

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"I am enjoying this World Cup, the fans and the people. On a flight, I knew one of the flight attendants was Argentine," Ronaldo told reporters. "Just by the way he looked at me."

Ronaldo then directly addressed the attendant, using his personal life to defuse the awkward tension.

"I told him 'I know you're Argentinian. You looked at me and looked away quickly; you don't like me...'. But my wife is Argentine, don’t worry. It was funny," he added.

Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodríguez, was born in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires before relocating to Spain in her youth.

The Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry divide

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The flight attendant's initial reaction underscores the deeply entrenched factionalism surrounding the two footballing icons.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Nike vs Adidas, reserved vs outspoken – their contrasting legacies and play styles and tendencies frequently divide the football fanbase into two acrimonious factions.

Recently Messi's performances for Argentina have been weaponised by his supporters to criticise Ronaldo's international standing.

Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, registering seven goals and three assists during the tournament.

Ronaldo, who has announced that the 2026 tournament will be his last World Cup, remains focused on his own pursuit of international glory.

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