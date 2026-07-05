World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Incredible scenes as Cape Verde return home to hero’s welcome
Cape Verde's national football team received a hero's welcome upon returning home after an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.
Thousands of jubilant supporters gathered at Praia International Airport on Sunday to welcome home Cape Verde's national football team after the Blue Sharks completed a memorable debut at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Waving national flags and chanting in celebration, fans turned the players' arrival into a national celebration, recognising a campaign that saw Cape Verde exceed expectations by reaching the Round of 16 in their first-ever appearance at the global tournament.
Blue Sharks make history on World Cup debut
Cape Verde captured the imagination of football fans around the world with a series of spirited performances that secured a place in the knockout stages.
Their remarkable journey came to an end in the Round of 32, where they pushed defending champions Argentina to extra time before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat.
Although eliminated, the Blue Sharks earned widespread admiration for their fearless displays against some of the world's strongest teams, proving they could compete on football's biggest stage.
Nation turns out to celebrate
The team's arrival in Praia sparked emotional scenes as thousands of supporters gathered to salute the players and coaching staff.
🇨🇻 What a welcome home! 🏠— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) July 5, 2026
Thousands of fans gathered at the airport to welcome the Cape Verde team after their historic FIFA World Cup debut.
Despite their Round of 32 exit, the Blue Sharks captured hearts around the world and return home as national heroes. ❤️💙… pic.twitter.com/mHMJ0mpSVy
The Cape Verde team and coaching staff have arrived back in Cape Verde. Look at the number of people waiting to welcome them home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fltaUXibM1— Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) July 5, 2026
Following their reception at the airport, the squad embarked on a victory parade through the streets of the capital, where large crowds lined the route to applaud their historic achievement.
Cape Verde players host a parade to thank their fans. 🇨🇻— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) July 5, 2026
Pure unity, respect and appreciation after their World Cup journey.
Football at its best. 💙#WorldCupwithMicky#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/aJv77QLMum
The celebrations were scheduled to conclude with an official reception hosted by President José Maria Neves, alongside senior government officials.