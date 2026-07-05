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2026 FIFA World Cup: Incredible scenes as Cape Verde return home to hero’s welcome

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:39 - 05 July 2026
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Thousands of fans welcomed Cape Verde's national team home after their historic FIFA World Cup 2026 debut, celebrating the Blue Sharks' remarkable run to the Round of 16.
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Cape Verde's national football team received a hero's welcome upon returning home after an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

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Thousands of jubilant supporters gathered at Praia International Airport on Sunday to welcome home Cape Verde's national football team after the Blue Sharks completed a memorable debut at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Waving national flags and chanting in celebration, fans turned the players' arrival into a national celebration, recognising a campaign that saw Cape Verde exceed expectations by reaching the Round of 16 in their first-ever appearance at the global tournament.

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Blue Sharks make history on World Cup debut

Cape Verde captured the imagination of football fans around the world with a series of spirited performances that secured a place in the knockout stages.

Their remarkable journey came to an end in the Round of 32, where they pushed defending champions Argentina to extra time before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat.

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Although eliminated, the Blue Sharks earned widespread admiration for their fearless displays against some of the world's strongest teams, proving they could compete on football's biggest stage.

Nation turns out to celebrate

The team's arrival in Praia sparked emotional scenes as thousands of supporters gathered to salute the players and coaching staff.

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Following their reception at the airport, the squad embarked on a victory parade through the streets of the capital, where large crowds lined the route to applaud their historic achievement.

The celebrations were scheduled to conclude with an official reception hosted by President José Maria Neves, alongside senior government officials.

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