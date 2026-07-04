2026 FIFA World Cup: Portugal star praises Cape Verde for performance against Argentina

Cape Verde's gutsy performance against Portugal continues to draw immense praise.

Portugal defender Nélson Semedo praised Cape Verde after their 3-2 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Fenerbahçe right-back paid tribute to the African nation after they nearly eliminated the defending champions at Miami Stadium, forcing an additional 30 minutes before falling to Lionel Scaloni's side.

What Semedo said

During a media appearance at the Portugal camp, the 32-year-old expressed his admiration for the team's resilience and quality.

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"I followed the tournament closely, and I believe that, regardless of yesterday's result, Cape Verde have emerged as winners," Semedo told reporters.

"They put together a magnificent campaign and proved that, just like Portugal, they are a small nation boasting immense quality. The belief they displayed throughout this tournament was incredible."

He concluded his tribute by thanking the team for their representation on the global stage.

"I am delighted by the way they represented us; I want to congratulate them and thank them for everything," he added.

Semedo’s Cape Verdean heritage

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The praise holds personal significance for Semedo, who, although born in Lisbon, is of Cape Verdean descent and maintains strong ties to his ancestral roots.

That shared cultural background amplified his pride in seeing the smallest nation to ever reach the knockout phase challenge a traditional footballing powerhouse like Argentina.

While celebrating Cape Verde's historic run, Semedo remains focused on making his own nation proud as Portugal advances through the tournament in North America.