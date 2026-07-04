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They are weak — Ian Wright names one team that will NOT win World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 23:11 - 04 July 2026
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Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has expressed serious doubts over Argentina’s ability to retain their World Cup crown this summer.
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Wright was reacting to Argentina's hard-fought 3-2 victory over Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

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Lionel Messi opened the scoring in Miami, but Deroy Duarte levelled to send the game into extra time. Lisandro Martínez restored Argentina’s lead before Sidny Cabral curled home a stunning equaliser.

The defending champions eventually progressed with a goal in the 111th minute.

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Despite advancing, Argentina were largely underwhelming, particularly in the second half, relying heavily on Messi to shoulder the creative burden at 39 years old.

Speaking on ITV, Wright said:

“They are there to be beaten. If you can give the same kind of endeavour we saw from Cape Verde, but with more quality in the final third, then Argentina are there to be beaten.

“I think in the wide areas they are very weak. You can get at them in those areas.”

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Wright’s comments highlight growing concerns about Argentina’s vulnerabilities beyond Messi as they chase back-to-back titles.

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