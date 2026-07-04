2026 World Cup: Ounahi sends Morocco to quarter-finals to keep Africa's dream alive

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice to send Morocco into the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada.

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Morocco secure their place in the last eight! 💫#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

Morocco thrash co-hosts Canada to advance to World Cup quarterfinals

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, and Soufiane Rahimi added a late third as Morocco produced a dominant display to rout co-hosts Canada 3-0 in Houston on Saturday, becoming the first African nation to reach back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals.

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Canada started the brighter of the two sides, pressing relentlessly and creating the better opportunities, with Tani Oluwaseyi forcing a crucial reflex save from Yassine Bounou with his outstretched leg.

Morocco suffered a significant blow when star forward Ismael Saibari was forced off with a hamstring injury as early as the 21st minute, with Soufiane Rahimi entering as his replacement.

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The deadlock was broken just after the restart through a well-worked set piece. Achraf Hakimi's delivery found Ounahi in the box and he drilled a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Canada pushed for an equaliser but were caught on the counter in the 82nd minute, as Brahim Diaz threaded a precise pass to Ounahi, who swept a brilliant first-time finish into the top corner to double Morocco's advantage.