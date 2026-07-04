2026 World Cup: Penalty merchant Ronaldo misses out as Messi, Mbappe highlight Round of 32 Best XI

There was no room for Cristiano Ronaldo among the best of the bets of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16

The knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered another round of unforgettable performances, with football’s biggest stars once again rising to the occasion.

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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dazzled as they inspired their nations to victories and booked places in the quarter-finals, while several other players produced match-winning displays on the grandest stage.

However, despite Portugal’s progress and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first-ever knockout stage goal from the penalty spot, his performance was not enough for a place in our Round of 32 Best XI.

Goalkeeper

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Orlando Gill (Paraguay)

Standing a towering 1.99m, the San Lorenzo shot-stopper etched his name into Albirroja folklore during a monumental clash against Germany.

After executing 6 crucial saves across a gruelling 120 minutes to keep the score locked at 1–1, Gill became the penalty hero. He stopped two German spot-kicks in sudden death, sealing a historic 4–3 shootout triumph and knocking the European giants out of the tournament.

Defenders

Right-Back: Pedro Porro (Spain)

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Porro put on a clinic in modern, aggressive wing-back play during Spain's comfortable progression against Austria.

Completely locking down his flank defensively, he acted as a constant auxiliary winger, stretching the Austrian lines and scoring La Roja's second goal while helping them keep a clean sheet.

Centre-Back: Issa Diop (Morocco)

Diop was an absolute titan at the back in Morocco’s penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

Tasked with handling a relentless Belgian front line, he put his body on the line with critical last-ditch blocks and dominant aerial wins, also popping up at the other end of the pitch to score the crucial equaliser in added time to force extra-time.

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Centre-Back: Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)

Dubbed "The Butcher," Martínez was the defensive heartbeat for the reigning world champions in their Miami victory.

Facing an incredibly spirited Cape Verde side that pushed Argentina all the way to extra time in a 3–2 thriller, Martínez provided an assist and scored a late goal to help his side to the crucial win.

Left-Back: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Matching Porro’s intensity on the opposite side, Cucurella’s relentless work rate and tactical discipline were on full display.

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He entirely nullified Austria’s wide threats while dropping central to help Spain dominate possession and dictate the tempo of their knockout opener.

Midfielders

Centre-Midfield: Emam Ashour (Egypt)

Ashour produced a historic masterclass to lead Egypt to their first-ever World Cup knockout stage victory over Australia.

The midfielder opened the scoring with a brilliant first-half strike and dominated the engine room for 120 minutes. After the match finished 1–1, Ashour helped guide the Pharaohs through a tense 4–2 penalty shootout victory.

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Centre-Midfield: Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Tielemans ran the show for the Red Devils with a proper captain’s performance in their high-scoring 3–2 win over Senegal.

Serving as the metronome in midfield, he balanced deep defensive duties with late runs into the box, scoring the equaliser and winner for Belgium, while also earning his side a penalty.

Attacking-Midfield: Michael Olise (France)

Olise provided the creative spark that completely unlocked Sweden in France’s knockout opener.

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Operating in the half-spaces, his elite vision, intricate dribbling, and pinpoint passing provided two assists, ensuring Les Bleus' lethal forwards were constantly fed, validating his status as the tournament's standout creators.

Forwards

Left Forward: Kylian Mbappé (France)

The French captain continued his ruthless pursuit of back-to-back world titles and his battle for the Golden Boot with Messi.

Mbappé terrorised the Swedish defence with his devastating change of pace, adding to his tournament tally and leading France’s star-studded frontline with an unmatched clinical edge.

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Centre-Forward: Harry Kane (England)

When the Three Lions looked like they were staring down the barrel of a shocking exit against a gritty DR Congo side, Kane stepped up.

The Bayern Munich marksman proved his world-class clutch factor, leading the line with immense hold-up play and scoring two decisive goals to seal a hard-fought 2–1 victory.

Right-Forward: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

While his long-time rival Ronaldo struggled to impact the game, 39-year-old maestro Messi showed up when Argentina needed him most.

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