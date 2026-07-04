Cristiano Ronaldo and Drake Break Internet with $900,000 Watch Flex After Portugal’s World Cup Win

The world's most followed athlete and the world's most streamed rapper met up in Toronto after Portugal’s dramatic FIFA World Cup victory over Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unforgettable night didn’t end with Portugal reaching the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

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Just hours after helping Roberto Martínez’s side eliminate Croatia in one of the tournament’s most dramatic knockout matches, the Portugal captain linked up with global rap superstar Drake in Toronto, creating one of the biggest celebrity moments of the World Cup so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia || imago

The reunion quickly went viral across social media.

Drake & Cristiano Ronaldo out last night in Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gch7ueEiQa — DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) July 4, 2026

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But beyond the football and the star power, fans couldn’t stop talking about what was on their wrists.

Together, Ronaldo and Drake were wearing luxury timepieces worth an estimated $900,000.

Nearly $900K Worth of Watches

As photos of the meetup spread online, luxury watch enthusiasts immediately turned their attention to the extraordinary pieces worn by both icons.

Drake and Ronaldo link up in Toronto during the World Cup

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Ronaldo, 41, sported the ultra-exclusive Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5811/1460G, an 18-carat white-gold high-jewellery masterpiece featuring a blue dial, baguette-cut diamond bezel and extensive diamond setting throughout.

Ronaldo donned an ultra-exclusive Patek Philippe worth $700,000

The watch is valued at approximately $700,000.

Drake, 39, meanwhile, showcased his signature flair by wearing two Audemars Piguet Mini Royal Oak Frosted Gold watches, one in white gold and another in yellow gold.

Drake wore two Audemars Piguet Mini Royal Oak Frosted Gold watches, one in white gold and another in yellow gold, each reportedly worth $100K

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The pair is estimated to be worth around $200,000, taking the combined value of their wristwear to nearly $900,000.

Internet reacts as Drake welcomes Ronaldo to Toronto

Drake, widely regarded as the world's most streamed rapper of all time, watched the match from the stands alongside NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Canadian megastar even went viral during the game after cameras caught him celebrating Ronaldo’s equalising penalty with his trademark “Where She At?” dance.

Drake celebrating Ronaldo’s goal at the Portugal vs Croatia game at the World Cup in Toronto 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/stTY2Y1t8I — DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) July 3, 2026

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Following the match, the pair met in Toronto, where Ronaldo later thanked Drake on Instagram for “hosting us in your country.”

Instagram/Drake

The two also shared laughs over their height before Ronaldo presented Drake’s son, Adonis, with a signed Portugal jersey, another moment warmly received by fans online.

And social media fans were quick to react to viral clips of the famous duo in Toronto, with mant fans noting Ronaldo's superior star power.

One user wrote: "how much motion you gotta have to make drake look like a nobody i‘m crying"

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how much motion you gotta have to make drake look like a nobody i‘m crying https://t.co/puXyjUzIZx — 🦇 (@cartisburner__) July 4, 2026

Another commented: "Y'all don't know how insane this link up is. This is basically Jordan and Jackson"

Y'all don't know how insane this link up is. This is basically Jordan and Jackson https://t.co/CDDpqjBxqL — goatedcris7 (@goatedcris7) July 4, 2026

One other user quoted the clip with, " Ronaldo get Aura man… see as e swallow Drake"