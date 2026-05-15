Drake: World's most streamed rapper name drops PSG manager Luis Enrique on new album 'ICEMAN'

The Canadian rapper shouted out the French giants days after they secured their 14th league title.

Canadian superstar Drake has once again blended the worlds of hip-hop and global football with a timely shout-out to Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique on his freshly released ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

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The reference arrives just days after PSG clinched their latest Ligue 1 title, underscoring the rapper’s deep connections to the sport and his knack for weaving current events into his music.

What happened?

Canadian rapper and megastar Drake | Getty

On Track 17 of the 18-track project, titled 'Firm Friends' , Drake delivers the line: “My son is taking corner kicks in front of Luis Enrique at PSG.”

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PSG manager Luis Enrique | IMAGO

ICEMAN dropped on Friday, May 15, 2026, surprising fans as Drake released it alongside two other projects, Maid of Honour and Habibti. The album marks his first full solo studio effort since For All the Dogs in 2023.

Drake and his son Adonis | Instagram

The lyric highlights the involvement of his son Adonis in a high-level football environment at one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. The mention comes as Drake reflects on themes of fake friends, haters, ambition, resilience, and personal triumphs throughout the introspective yet combative track.

Drake frequently supports his 8-year-old son, Adonis Graham, at his youth football games, drawing massive public and social media attention for his active fatherhood and sideline style.

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Drake watching his son Adonis playing football yesterday… Project Mbappe is really under way. 👀🫡



If bro ever makes it he could have the coldest name on the back of his shirt 🤣🥶 pic.twitter.com/hpu8sw7P34 — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) June 10, 2024

During his youth matches, Adonis has been seen playing on the field wearing a blue jersey featuring the number 25.

Drake's son is a massive football fan. In March 2024, he travelled to a PSG match with his mother, where he got the chance to meet their former superstar Kylian Mbappé at the Parc des Princes.

Drake's son Adonis poses with his mother and former PSG star Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

In 'Firm Friends', produced by Conductor Williams, Drake addresses critics who perceive him as struggling in the wake of his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar.

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Drake and his son Adonis | Instagram

He raps: “I don’t want no Drake, my apologies, I’m trippin’ you’re top three / My group chat was bumpin’ those oppy guys, but not me / Like beggin’ to get out a ticket, now they wanna cop pleas / My son is taking corner kicks in front of Luis Enrique at PSG / And y’all are talking about inflation and the numbers on DSPs.”

Drake has long been a vocal football enthusiast with documented connections to some of Europe's elite, including Italian giants AC Milan, where he is a passive minority investor, and Serie B league leaders Venezia FC, which he co-owns after saving them from bankruptcy.

Drake | Credit: X

The Canadian megastar also maintains a close collaborative relationship with the Canada Soccer national team. The 39-year-old has routinely stepped in to offer public promotion, financial support resources, and merchandise collaborations for both the men's and women's national teams to help scale the sport locally ahead of the World Cup

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lyric positions his young son Adonis as gaining valuable experience in elite surroundings, further humanizing the rapper while serving as a subtle flex of status and access.

The contrast emphasises his focus on family milestones and luxurious lifestyle over debates about streaming figures and career trajectories.

PSG’s dominant season

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lens 2-0 on Wednesday night | IMAGO

The timing of Drake’s name-drop could hardly be better. On May 13, PSG defeated Lens 2-0 away from home, with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ibrahim Mbaye, to secure their fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title and record-extending 14th overall.

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The victory gave Luis Enrique’s side an unassailable lead with one match remaining.

Luis Enrique led PSG to UEFA Super Cup victory at the beginning of the season. Photo: Imago

Enrique’s PSG side has enjoyed a strong campaign both domestically and in Europe. The club advanced past Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals and now prepares to face Arsenal in the final on May 30 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.