Arteta makes big move as Arsenal enter transfer race to sign Fernandes

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Due to his outstanding performance this season, Fernandes has attracted the attention of elite clubs in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season, the midfield player transferred from Southampton to West Ham in a deal that could have been worth £42 million.

With an interest in the Hammers’ star player, they will be eager to hold on to their valuable asset, with the midfielder still having four years left on his contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal want Fernandes

With a potential Premier League title on the horizon after defeating West Ham, Arsenal are already planning for the summer transfer window.

A key priority is to add depth and competition in midfield, providing support for key players like Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

According to reports, Fernandes has become a prime target after a series of impressive performances for West Ham, despite the club's ongoing battle against relegation.

Mateus Fernandes, West Ham star || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

West Ham's resolve could be tested if they are relegated to the Championship, with some of their key players likely to leave.

Currently, they are sitting 18th in the league table and two points from safety with only two games left.