West Ham vs Arsenal: Trossard dagger sends Gunners one step closer to Premier League title

Arsenal survived a late scare to defeat West Ham 1-0 and move five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Leandro Trossard was the hero as Arsenal overcame a resolute West Ham team to move one step closer to winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

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The Gunners needed a win, after Manchester City's dominant victory over Brentford 24 hours earlier.

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Arsenal just 2 wins away from first league title since 2004

Despite a dominant start that saw Leandro Trossard rattle the post, the game remained finely poised in the opening stages.

Arsenal were rocked by a first-half injury to Ben White, forcing Declan Rice into an emergency shift at right-back.

The Hammers capitalized on the disruption, with David Raya forced into world-class saves to deny Taty Castellanos and Mateus Fernandes.

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A late Callum Wilson equalizer was chalked off for a foul on Raya, leaving the hosts deep in the relegation mire.