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West Ham vs Arsenal: Trossard dagger sends Gunners one step closer to Premier League title

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:35 - 10 May 2026
Arsenal survived a late scare to defeat West Ham 1-0 and move five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
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Leandro Trossard was the hero as Arsenal overcame a resolute West Ham team to move one step closer to winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

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The Gunners needed a win, after Manchester City's dominant victory over Brentford 24 hours earlier.

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Arsenal just 2 wins away from first league title since 2004

Despite a dominant start that saw Leandro Trossard rattle the post, the game remained finely poised in the opening stages.

Arsenal were rocked by a first-half injury to Ben White, forcing Declan Rice into an emergency shift at right-back.

The Hammers capitalized on the disruption, with David Raya forced into world-class saves to deny Taty Castellanos and Mateus Fernandes.

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A late Callum Wilson equalizer was chalked off for a foul on Raya, leaving the hosts deep in the relegation mire.

For Mikel Arteta’s men, it’s another massive hurdle cleared, and two wins from their final two games will see them become champions for the first time since 2004.

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