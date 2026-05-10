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Super Falcons star Nnadozie inspires Brighton’s stunning FA Cup comeback

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:37 - 10 May 2026
Chiamaka Nnadozie made crucial saves as Brighton & Hove Albion Women fought back from two goals down to beat Liverpool and reach their first Women’s FA Cup final.
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Chiamaka Nnadozie delivered a standout performance as Brighton & Hove Albion Women produced a dramatic comeback to defeat Liverpool Women 3-2 and book a place in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup final for the first time in club history.

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Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie kept a clean sheet || Imago

The thrilling semi-final clash at St Helens saw Brighton recover from a disastrous start before sealing victory deep into stoppage time.

Liverpool races into early lead

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Liverpool made a dominant opening and quickly established a two-goal advantage inside the first 22 minutes.

Denise O’Sullivan opened the scoring with a header before Beata Olsson doubled the lead with a close-range finish.

Brighton, however, responded before halftime when defender Manuela Vanegas pulled one back to reignite hopes for the visitors.

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The second half saw Brighton increase the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Former Chelsea Women's star Fran Kirby missed a big opportunity, but Brighton eventually found their breakthrough through Madison Haley, whose header made it 2-2.

The game opened up dramatically in the closing stages as both teams pushed for a winner.

Nnadozie’s crucial saves

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With less than 10 minutes remaining, Liverpool nearly restored their lead, but Nnadozie produced a vital save to deny substitute Aurelie Csillag.

The Nigerian goalkeeper’s intervention proved decisive, keeping Brighton alive in the contest.

Deep into added time, substitute Nadine Noordam became the hero for Brighton.

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After replacing Kirby late in the match, Noordam controlled the ball before firing home in the 95th minute to complete an incredible comeback and spark wild celebrations among players and supporters.

Brighton will now prepare for their first-ever Women’s FA Cup final appearance at Wembley Stadium on May 31.

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