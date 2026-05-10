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'He is so weak' — Michael Carrick urged to sell Man Utd FLOP

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:23 - 10 May 2026
Michael Carrick is impressing as caretaker manager. - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United have been urged to cut their losses and sell one of their underperforming stars this summer.
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Manchester United have been told to bin Joshua Zirkzee this summer following his latest anonymous display in the disappointing draw at Sunderland.

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The Dutchman has been a peripheral figure under Michael Carrick, but a rare window opened for him on Wearside with Benjamin Sesko sidelined and Bryan Mbeumo struggling for form.

Zirkzee failed to grab the chance, turning in a lackluster 65-minute performance before being hauled off.

Former Sunderland man Micky Gray didn't hold back when assessing the striker’s future, insisting the 24-year-old is fundamentally out of his depth at Old Trafford.

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Man Utd urged to get rid of Zirkzee

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gray said:“For the life of me I don’t know how Bryan Mbeumo has not come on at half time for Joshua Zirkzee. He’s just not a Man United player.

"I’m sorry to say it, but everything bounces off him as a striker."Gray was particularly critical of the forward's lack of physicality despite his imposing frame.

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“He’s a huge guy, but for somebody who’s so big and tall and strong as he is, he is just so weak. And I can’t believe he’s actually still playing for Manchester United.

"I think he’s certainly one of the players that you’re trying to move on in the summer.”

The frustration from the stands and pundits alike is backed up by the numbers; since his high-profile move from Bologna in 2024, Zirkzee has managed a dismal return of just 9 goals in 72 appearances across all competitions, a tally that leaves his United career hanging by a thread.

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