Sunderland vs Man Utd: Red Devils lack spark in forgettable afternoon at Stadium of Light

Manchester United and Sunderland played out a forgettable 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light.

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The points are shared at the Stadium of Light. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2026

Sunderland, Man United share spoils in late-season clash

Manchester United’s push for a guaranteed top-three finish hit a minor setback at the Stadium of Light as a toothless display saw them held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland.

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Michael Carrick’s men looked short of ideas throughout, forced to rely on goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who produced a string of fine saves to deny Noah Sadiki and Brian Brobbey.

Sunderland felt hard done by after a first-half penalty appeal for an Amad Diallo handball was waved away, while Lutsharel Geertruida rattled the woodwork for the hosts.

United struggled for any rhythm, with Joshua Zirkzee and Matheus Cunha wasting rare openings.

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