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Cooper Flagg and girlfriend Arianna Roberson spotted holidaying together in Turks and Caicos

David Ben
David Ben 17:54 - 09 May 2026
Cooper Flagg and girlfriend Arianna Roberson spotted holidaying together in Turks and Caicos
The couple have reportedly been spending time together during the offseason while both continue to focus on their respective careers.
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Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg and Duke women’s basketball player Arianna Roberson are seemingly vacationing together in Turks and Caicos as the NBA offseason continues.

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The pair shared matching snaps from their recent sun-soaked trip to the premier Caribbean destination, enjoying the tranquil atmosphere of Noah’s Ark Beach Club, a floating oasis nestled in the turquoise waters of the island.

NBA sensation Cooper Flagg | IMAGO
Duke women’s basketball player Arianna Roberson is reportedly dating Cooper Flagg | Instagram

The images have intensified public interest in the pair’s relationship, which first became a topic of discussion in early 2026.

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Credit: Instagram/Cooper Flagg
Credit: Instagram/Arianna Roberson

The two were spotted sitting courtside together at Cameron Indoor Stadium during a Duke men’s basketball game shortly after Flagg transitioned to the NBA.

Speculation grew in April 2026 when Roberson, 20, was seen seated with Flagg’s parents and close family members at a Mavericks press conference celebrating the 19-year-old’s NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Dallas Mavericks sensation Cooper Flagg | IMAGO
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Cooper Flag's standout rookie season

Dallas Mavericks sensation Cooper Flagg | IMAGO

Flagg enjoyed a stellar rookie season with the Mavericks following the 2025 trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The No.1 overall pick averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He became the first rookie since Michael Jordan in 1984 to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals in a single season.

His campaign included a 51-point performance against the Orlando Magic, making him the youngest player in NBA history to reach that milestone in a game.

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Flagg was named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year on April 27, ahead of former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel.

NBA rookie of the season Cooper Flagg | Getty

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd described Flagg as the central figure around whom the franchise is now built.

Flagg is preparing for his second NBA season, while his girlfriend Roberson is expected to return for another year with the Duke women’s basketball team.

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