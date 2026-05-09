Enyeama Heir: Super Eagles keeper Okoye ends 11-year wait for Nigerian milestone after 10th clean sheet

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye secured his 10th clean sheet of the Serie A season during Udinese’s 2-0 win over Cagliari.

For over a decade, the shadow of Vincent Enyeama has loomed large over the Nigerian national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the legendary shot-stopper stepped away from the elite European stage, the Super Eagles have searched for a successor capable of matching his consistency in a top five league. On Saturday, that search reached a historic milestone.

With a commanding performance in Udinese’s vital 2-0 victory over Cagliari, Maduka Okoye secured his 10th clean sheet of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In doing so, he became the first Nigerian goalkeeper to record double-digit shutouts in a single campaign within Europe’s elite leagues since Enyeama famously kept 17 for Lille during the 2014/15 season.

The match at the Unipol Domus was far from a comfortable stroll. Okoye was forced into three crucial saves, including a full-stretch fingertip stop in the first half to keep the scores level.

His composure provided the foundation for Adam Buksa to break the deadlock in the 56th minute, before Idrissa Gueye sealed the points in stoppage time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This achievement marks the end of an 11-year wait for Nigerian football. While several keepers have donned the Super Eagles jersey in the interim, none have managed to find such consistent success in a top-tier environment like Serie A.

Okoye’s resurgence is a remarkable comeback story; after a difficult spell in England, the 26-year-old has reinvented himself in Italy, combining natural athleticism with a newly discovered command of his penalty area.

Vincent Enyeama in Lille.

As Okoye approaches Enyeama's legendary record, the narrative has shifted. He is no longer just a prospect; he is the heir to the throne.