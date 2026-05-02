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Udinese vs Torino: Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye equals clean sheet record, secures Zebras’ Serie A future

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:03 - 02 May 2026
Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was in action for Udinese as they defeated Torino in Serie A
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Udinese mathematically secured Serie A safety with four games to spare after defeating Torino 2-0, with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye one of the stars of the show.

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Okoye kept things tidy at the back for Udinese, registering his 10th Serie A clean sheet this season, equalling a personal career record for the most shut outs in a single campaign.

Udinese vs Torino: How it happened

The match began with missed opportunities for both sides; Torino’s Giovanni Simeone was denied from point-blank range by Maduka Okoye, while Gvidas Gineitis squandered a corner routine.

Udinese initially thought they had the lead when Nicolò Zaniolo converted a rebound after Adam Buksa hit the post, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

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The deadlock was finally broken in first-half stoppage time. Following a defensive error by Saul Coco on a throw-in, Oumar Solet and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp combined to set up Kingsley Ehizibue, who prodded the ball home from close range.

Udinese doubled their advantage in the second half through a more traditional route. Thomas Kristensenrose unmarked to meet a Lennon Miller corner, directed a glancing header into the net from six yards out.

While Zaniolo remained frustrated by a goal drought and rejected penalty appeals, Torino failed to mount a significant comeback, leaving Udinese to claim all three points in a disciplined home performance.

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