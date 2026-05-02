“He took everything from me!” – Former Nigerian footballer exposes Bayern manager Vincent Kompany after introducing him to his wife

The former Man City star has lifted the lid on his relationship with a former teammate.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has publicly called out Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, revealing he was not invited to the Belgian’s wedding, despite being the one who introduced him to his wife years earlier.

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In a candid and humorous interview on the In The Mixer podcast, the Nigerian-born former defender detailed how he played matchmaker for his former teammate Kompany and Carla Higgs when the two were not yet together.

What happened?

Nedum Onuoha | YouTube/In The Mixer podcast

Onuoha said he befriended Kompany during the defender’s time at Hamburg and introduced him to his friend Carla in Manchester.

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What followed was a fairytale romance: Kompany signed for Manchester City, the couple got together, married in 2011, and now have three children together.

Onuoha and Vincent Kompany were teammates at Man City | IMAGO

However, Onuoha was notably absent from the wedding guest list.

Vincent Kompany and his wife Carla Higgs | Getty

Vincent Kompany and his wife Carla Higgs | IMAGO

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“I introduced him to his wife… We’ve been friends for years… Married, kids! Did I get invited to the wedding? No, I didn’t,” Onuoha revealed, before adding with a laugh: “He took everything from me!”

Vincent Kompany and his wife Carla Higgs | IMAGO

"Kompany took everything from me" 🤯😂



Watch our full episode with Nedum now on YouTube and listen on all major audio platforms 🎧 pic.twitter.com/bmvd9Rt75l — All Out Football (@ItsAllOutFooty) May 2, 2026

The revelation has sparked plenty of banter online, with many fans amused by the long-running “betrayal” story between the former teammates.

Kompany, currently on the path of leading Bayern Munich to a quadruple this season, is yet to respond to his old friend’s story.

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Kompany at Bayern Munich. (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

Meanwhile, Onuoha, who also played for QPR has since moved on. He's currently married to Lucy Onuoha after tying the knot in 2011. The couple has three children together. Their first child, a daughter named Amaia, was born in April 2014

Nedum Onuoha with his wife and children | Shutterstock

Onuoha and Kompany were teammates from 2008, when the former Belgium international joined the club, until the former left the club permanently in January 2012. When City won the FA Cup in 2011, breaking a 35-year trophy drought, Kompany was a staple in that squad. But Onuoha did not earn a winner's medal because he spent that entire 2010–2011 season on loan at Sunderland.

Onuoha and Vincent Kompany were teammates at Man City | IMAGO

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City dramatically won the Premier League title in the 2011–2012 season. Although Onuoha made a single league appearance for City that season, he moved to Queens Park Rangers in January 2012. He was actually on the pitch playing against Kompany and City for QPR during the legendary "Agueroooo" match on the final day of the season.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Manchester, Onuoha progressed through the youth ranks at Man City. He made his senior debut for the club as a teenager in 2004 and went on to appear in ninety-five Premier League matches during his eight-year spell with the senior team.

Nedum Onuoha at Man City | IMAGO

Onuoha was a natural centre-back who could also play comfortably as a right-back or left-back. During his time with City, he also spent a highly successful season on loan with Sunderland in the 2010–2011 campaign. The former defender made over 200 appearances for Queens Park Rangers, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2014, and served as club captain.

Nedum Onuoha | IMAGO

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Nedum Onuoha | IMAGO

Following his retirement, Onuoha pivoted away from traditional post-playing roles like coaching and instead utilised his strong academic background and articulate communication skills to enter football media.

He joined ESPN as a lead studio pundit and an analyst for their flagship soccer coverage. He also became a highly popular panellist and contributor for BBC Radio 5 Live and written publications.