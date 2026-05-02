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Don’t be like Senegal: FIFA president warns teams ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:52 - 02 May 2026
Mane at Senegal's CAF 2025 coronation ceremony || Image credit: Imago
Mane at Senegal's CAF 2025 coronation ceremony || Image credit: Imago - Photo: IMAGO
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has warned teams headed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup not to follow in Senegal's footsteps
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Gianni Infantino has issued a stern warning to nations preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making it clear that teams who walk off the pitch in protest of refereeing decisions will face severe punishment.

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The FIFA president’s message comes after controversial scenes involving Senegal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Infantino lays down strict World Cup rule

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Infantino warned that any team abandoning a match over officiating disputes will be punished immediately.

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“From the World Cup onwards, any team that provokes or decides to leave the pitch in protest of refereeing decisions will receive red cards and an automatic forfeit... and then lose the match by default,” he declared.

The statement appears to be a direct response to the chaotic AFCON final incident involving Senegal, whose players briefly walked off in protest during the 2025 final against Morocco.

Senegal controversy sparks FIFA crackdown

That AFCON final descended into controversy after Senegal protested several refereeing calls, including a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

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Although Senegal eventually won the match 1-0 in extra time, CAF’s appeals board later overturned the result and awarded Morocco a walkover victory, officially crowning the Atlas Lions champions.

FIFA now appears determined to prevent any repeat of such scenes at the 2026 World Cup. The upcoming tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

Infantino’s warning leaves no ambiguity: teams will be expected to play on, regardless of controversy, or face the damning consequences.

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