Arsenal legend crowns Super Eagles icon Okocha most underrated EPL player

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has been hailed as the Premier League's most underrated player ever

Jay-Jay Okocha has been hailed as the most underrated player in Premier League history by Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

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In fresh recognition of the Nigerian icon’s dazzling impact during his time in England, Wright insisted Okocha never received the credit his extraordinary talent truly deserved.

Ian Wright picks Okocha as Premier League’s most underrated

Speaking on The Overlap, Wright was asked to name the most underrated player in Premier League history, and he needed little time to answer.

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“Jay-Jay Okocha,” the Arsenal great said, before going on to add, “He should have got much more love. Bolton!”

The endorsement adds to Okocha’s already legendary status among football fans, many of whom still regard him as one of the most naturally gifted entertainers the English top flight has ever seen.

Okocha’s Bolton brilliance still remembered

After joining Bolton Wanderers in 2002 following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Okocha transformed the club with his flair, creativity, and leadership.

The former Super Eagles captain helped Bolton avoid relegation in his debut season before inspiring them to their highest-ever Premier League finish of sixth in the 2004/05 campaign.

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Although silverware eluded him, Okocha became widely regarded as one of Bolton’s greatest-ever players and one of the league’s most unforgettable showmen.