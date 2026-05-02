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Report: Salah set to reject Saudi millions, eyes Osimhen battle in Turkey

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:00 - 02 May 2026
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen could get some major competition in the Turkish Super Lig next season
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Mohamed Salah could be heading for a blockbuster move to Turkey after reports claimed the Liverpool star is prioritising a European stay over a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia.

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The Egyptian forward is now being linked with a move to Fenerbahce, where he would potentially go head-to-head with Victor Osimhen in one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

Salah leaning towards Europe over Saudi riches

Salah is set to leave Liverpool FC this summer, bringing an end to his glittering nine-year spell at Anfield.

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While Saudi Pro League clubs remain eager to sign him and are prepared to offer enormous wages, reports suggest the Egyptian wants to continue competing at the highest European level.

Turkish outlet A Spor claims Salah has informed suitors of his desire to remain in Europe, with Fenerbahçe SK emerging as serious contenders for his signature.

The Turkish giants have reportedly already held two meetings with his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, and are preparing further talks.

Osimhen-Salah rivalry could light up Turkey

A move to Fenerbahce would set up a mouthwatering rivalry between Salah and Osimhen in the Turkish Super Lig.

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Fenerbahce are desperate to close the gap on bitter rivals Galatasaray SK, whose fearsome frontline currently features Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, and Leroy Sane.

Salah is reportedly demanding around €20 million per year, a figure Fenerbahce may be willing to meet given their history of investing heavily in wages.

Should the transfer happen, Turkish football would suddenly become home to two of Africa’s biggest stars—setting the stage for a spectacular title battle between Salah and Osimhen next season.

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