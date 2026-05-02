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‘The managers aren't good’ - Guardiola reveals reason why he snubbed PSG vs Bayern UCL thriller

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:32 - 02 May 2026
Pep Guardiola || Imago
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to the record-breaking Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
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Last Tuesday, PSG and Bayern delivered a thrilling, high-scoring 5-4 encounter at the Parc des Princes that had fans on the edge of their seats. 

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However, Guardiola opted to miss the spectacle, instead making his way to Edgeley Park to watch Stockport County take on Port Vale FC. 

Images of the renowned manager at the ground quickly went viral on social media, and he has since explained his surprising choice with his trademark wit.

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What Guardiola said

During a press conference on Friday ahead of Manchester City's game against Everton, Guardiola was questioned about his decision. 

With a wry smile, the former Bayern Munich boss (2013-2016) offered a sarcastic explanation, "Yesterday I checked the fixture list, saw PSG versus Bayern Munich and thought, 'What a disastrous match. 

Man City boss Pep Guardiola II Imago
Man City boss Pep Guardiola || imago

“The managers aren't good, really rubbish players," Guardiola joked. "I love English football, so I chose Stockport."

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Guardiola's own Manchester City side is currently focused on domestic success after being eliminated from this season's Champions League by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. 

The Sky Blues are in a tense battle with Arsenal for the Premier League title, have already secured the League Cup, and are set to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 16.

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