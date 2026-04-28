PSG vs Bayern Munich: Hosts edge nine-goal thriller to set up mammoth second leg

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich played out a Champions League classic and set up another exciting semi-final clash for next week

The first UEFA Champions League semifinal for the 2025/26 season served up a thriller as Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in what will go down as an all-timer match in Europe.

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After opening the scoring early in the first half, Bayern Munich found themselves trailing 5-2 with less than 30 minutes of the match remaining but rallied to score twice in three minutes to set up a nerve-wracking second leg at the Allianz Arena next week.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: How it happened

Paris Saint-Germain produced a thrilling 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in a breathtaking Champions League clash at Parc des Princes, ending Bayern’s nine-match winning streak and snapping PSG’s five-game losing run in the fixture.

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Bayern struck first through Harry Kane’s penalty after William Pacho fouled Luis Díaz, with the English striker setting a record as the first Englishman to score in six straight Champions League matches. PSG responded quickly through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before João Neves headed them in front.

Michael Olise equalised for Bayern, but Ousmane Dembélé restored PSG’s lead from the spot in first-half stoppage time after Alphonso Davies was penalised for handball.

The hosts came flying out after the break, with Kvaratskhelia scoring again before Dembélé added PSG’s fifth to put them firmly in control.

Bayern refused to collapse, however, as Dayot Upamecano headed home from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick before Luis Díaz’s composed finish cut the deficit to one and set up a tense finale.