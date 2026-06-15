‘Better than Bafana Bafana’ — Reactions as Cape Verde stun Spain to earn first-ever World Cup point

Cape Verde pulled off a stunning 0-0 draw against Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with fans hailing the African debutants’ discipline and spirit.

Cape Verde produced one of the standout results of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far by holding reigning European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw in their opening Group H match.

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For a side making their tournament debut, it was a night that felt bigger than a point; it was a statement.

Spain dominated possession for long spells in Atlanta and threw plenty of attacking talent into the contest, but Cape Verde stayed organised, disciplined and brave.

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The Blue Sharks refused to panic under pressure, closing spaces, blocking lanes and frustrating a team many had expected to cruise through the fixture.

Spain run into a wall

La Roja controlled the ball, but control did not equal danger. Ferran Torres came closest in the first half when he rattled the crossbar, while Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha then produced a sharp save to deny Mikel Oyarzabal on the rebound. From there, Spain’s frustration only grew as the minutes ticked away.

The most striking statistic from the night underlined just how uncomfortable Spain were. Oyarzabal reportedly went the first 30 minutes of the match without touching the ball, a rare marker that captured Cape Verde’s ability to shut down Spain’s usual rhythms. For a team built on possession and movement, that was a major warning sign.

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Cape Verde earn respect

By the second half, Spain had turned to their bench and introduced more firepower, including Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

Yamal added urgency and nearly found a late breakthrough, but Cape Verde still held firm. Even in stoppage time, they looked dangerous enough to snatch a winner of their own, with Diney Borges forcing Unai Simón into action before Pedri’s tactical foul stopped a counterattack.

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That combination of bravery and structure is why the reaction online was so strong. Fans quickly praised the performance, with comments like “Respect to Cape Verde” and “I said it, underrate Cape Verde at your own peril.”

Others highlighted the defensive effort, saying the team’s back line was “moving me tremendously,” while one fan even argued that the group had played “100X better than Bafana Bafana.”

Why this matters

This was more than just a surprise draw. For Cape Verde, a nation of around 500,000 people, the result was a landmark moment that will live long in their football history.

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They came into the tournament as outsiders, but they left the pitch having matched one of the strongest teams in Europe and earned widespread admiration in the process.

This defending by Cape Verde is MOVING me tremendously. I'm heading every ball with them — Paritosh Bhide (@paritosh_bhide) June 15, 2026

The little boy crying 🥺🇨🇻 This is what it's about man. #Worldcup — 🎁 (@Valnoon13) June 15, 2026

For Spain, the draw brings instant pressure. A team expected to challenge deep into the tournament now has to answer questions about creativity, cutting edge and composure in the final third. The possession numbers may still look familiar, but the result will feel anything but.

Reaction of the night

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The social media response captured the mood perfectly: disbelief, admiration and plenty of football banter. One post read, “Europe champions can’t beat Cape Verde.

This World Cup is weird man. Spain struggling against people they should be giving 5-0



Omo — 🚀 (@iam_Lordken) June 15, 2026

AFCON reppin,” while another said, “African teams so far so good. Cape Verde keeper my man of the match.” It was the kind of reaction that turns a group-stage match into a wider conversation about respect, representation and belief.