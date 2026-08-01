UEFA issue vote of no confidence on Infantino, putting FIFA re-election in jeopardy

FIFA's Gianni Infantino is in danger of not being re-elected after losing support from UEFA

Gianni Infantino's hopes of securing a fourth term as FIFA president have suffered a major setback after UEFA declared it has lost confidence in his leadership following the collapse of his controversial World Cup commercial rights proposal.

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The European governing body issued a scathing statement after FIFA abandoned plans to sell a minority stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other competitions, a proposal that had sparked fierce global opposition.

UEFA tears into Infantino after FIFA U-turn

UEFA described FIFA's decision to withdraw the proposal as "a victory for the whole game" but insisted that restoring trust in football's governing body remains a long-term challenge.

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"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," the organisation said.

UEFA thanked fans, clubs, leagues, players, national associations and political leaders who opposed the proposal, arguing they had successfully demonstrated that "football is not for sale."

The governing body also accused FIFA of attempting to force through "secret schemes" without proper consultation.

"We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game," UEFA added.

It further criticised Infantino for failing to deliver on the promises of transparency and accountability that formed the basis of his successful FIFA presidential campaign in 2016.

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"The shabby, back-room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent," UEFA said, while also arguing that FIFA's financial reserves should have been used more effectively to support member associations.

Infantino's re-election plans suffer major blow

The controversy has cast fresh doubt over Infantino's previously unchallenged path towards another term in office.

Having led FIFA since replacing Sepp Blatter in 2016, the Swiss administrator had twice been re-elected unopposed and appeared well placed to extend his presidency beyond 2027.

However, football governance experts believe the failed commercial proposal has exposed growing dissatisfaction among FIFA's membership ahead of next March's FIFA Congress in Morocco, where the presidential election is expected to take place.

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While FIFA declined to respond directly to UEFA's criticism, Infantino previously defended the decision to withdraw the proposal, saying the organisation had listened carefully to the concerns raised by confederations and stakeholders.