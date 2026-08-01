Super Eagles: Nwabali drops Man of the Match display on Chippa United return
Nwabali left Chippa United after Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 campaign in Morocco, with both parties mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.
He was re-signed last month following a difficult personal period that included the public revelation of his internal mental battles after the death of his parents.
Nwabali was the standout performer at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, earning a remarkable 8.8 player rating on Flashscore, the highest of any player on the pitch.
He frustrated Golden Arrows throughout the contest with a series of important saves and confident handling.
FULLTIME: 0-0 pic.twitter.com/yOZ7KLmR2H— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 1, 2026
The goalkeeper first rose to prominence in 2023 when he starred for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations, establishing himself as one of Africa’s standout keepers after displacing former Nigeria number one Francis Uzoho.
However, he later lost his place to Maduka Okoye after leaving Chippa United and spending time without a club.
This masterful display on his return should serve as a strong message to Nigeria coach Eric Chelle that one of the country’s finest goalkeepers is back to his best and ready to compete for the national team jersey once again.