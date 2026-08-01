Advertisement

Super Eagles: Nwabali drops Man of the Match display on Chippa United return

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:23 - 01 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali marked his return to Chippa United with a commanding performance in their 2026/27 PSL opener against Golden Arrows on Saturday evening.
Advertisement

Nwabali left Chippa United after Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 campaign in Morocco, with both parties mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Advertisement

He was re-signed last month following a difficult personal period that included the public revelation of his internal mental battles after the death of his parents.

Nwabali was the standout performer at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, earning a remarkable 8.8 player rating on Flashscore, the highest of any player on the pitch.

Advertisement

He frustrated Golden Arrows throughout the contest with a series of important saves and confident handling.

The goalkeeper first rose to prominence in 2023 when he starred for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations, establishing himself as one of Africa’s standout keepers after displacing former Nigeria number one Francis Uzoho.

However, he later lost his place to Maduka Okoye after leaving Chippa United and spending time without a club.

Advertisement

This masterful display on his return should serve as a strong message to Nigeria coach Eric Chelle that one of the country’s finest goalkeepers is back to his best and ready to compete for the national team jersey once again.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He was completely invisible — United cage Super Eagles star Lookman for over an hour in Atleti win
Football
01.08.2026
He was completely invisible — United cage Super Eagles star Lookman for over an hour in Atleti win
Super Eagles: Nwabali drops Man of the Match display on Chippa United return
Football
01.08.2026
Super Eagles: Nwabali drops Man of the Match display on Chippa United return
Vinicius jr to Arsenal: Gunners prepare for crucial few days as meeting scheduled
Football
01.08.2026
Vinicius jr to Arsenal: Gunners prepare for crucial few days as meeting scheduled
Enzo Maresca loses first game as Man City boss as Cityzens struggle against champions
Football
01.08.2026
Enzo Maresca loses first game as Man City boss as Cityzens struggle against champions
UEFA issue vote of no confidence on Infantino, putting FIFA re-election in jeopardy
Football
01.08.2026
UEFA issue vote of no confidence on Infantino, putting FIFA re-election in jeopardy
‘We are still in Rosenior era’— Chelsea fans panic as Alonso loses first game as Blues boss to 10-man Spurs
Premier League
01.08.2026
‘We are still in Rosenior era’— Chelsea fans panic as Alonso loses first game as Blues boss to 10-man Spurs