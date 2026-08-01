Cape Verde World Cup star Vozinha set for dramatic transfer u-turn

Cape Verde's World Cup star, goalkeeper Vozinha, is at the centre of a transfer saga after failing to travel to Chile to finalise his move to South American powerhouse Colo-Colo.

The sudden interest in Vozinha is a direct result of his outstanding performances during the recent World Cup.

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The veteran's impressive displays for Cape Verde against top-tier opponents such as Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina significantly raised his profile in the international transfer market.

The 40-year-old has reportedly received a last-minute, lucrative offer to join his former national team coach in Morocco, leaving the Chilean club's plans in chaos.

Vozinha’s transfer decision

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According to MARCA reports, Colo-Colo has been thrown into disarray after Vozinha did not board his scheduled flight to Santiago.

The club had already announced the veteran's signing on its official platforms, but a crucial detail has emerged: no formal employment contract had been signed. This oversight has allowed the player to explore a new, unexpected offer from Africa.

Vozinha, Cape Verde goalkeeper || Imago

The situation has created an embarrassing predicament for Colo-Colo, who now face public and media criticism for prematurely presenting the player without a legally binding agreement in place.

Vozinha's change of heart was reportedly triggered by a direct call from Bubista, his former manager with the Cape Verde national team.

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Bubista recently took the helm at Moroccan club RS Berkane and is keen to reunite with the goalkeeper who starred for him at the World Cup.

Sources suggest that the Moroccan side has not only offered Vozinha an undisputed starting position but has also presented a significantly more attractive financial package.