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Osimhen receives boost as CAF confirms venue for 2026 African Footballer of the Year award ceremony

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:20 - 01 August 2026
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Why Achraf Hakimi deserves to win the CAF Player of the Year Award ahead of Victor Osimhen
Hakimi and Victor Osimhen are CAF POTY contenders.
CAF have announced the venue for the 2026 continental awards ceremony and General Assembly
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has received a timely boost in his bid to reclaim the CAF African Footballer of the Year crown after the Confederation of African Football confirmed that the 2026 CAF Awards will be held in Nigeria.

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CAF announced that Lagos will stage the continent's biggest individual football awards ceremony, with the prestigious event set to take place at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

Lagos to host Africa's biggest football awards

preferredThe Confederation of African Football confirmed that Lagos, which it had considered its prefered destination, has been selected as the host city for the 2026 CAF Awards, reaffirming Nigeria's growing importance in African football.

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The gala ceremony will honour the continent's finest performers across several categories, including African Player of the Year, Women's African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Club of the Year and National Team of the Year.

The event will bring together some of the biggest names in African football, including federation presidents, coaches, legendary players and other leading figures from across the continent.

CAF also confirmed that Nigeria will host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly, with representatives from all 54 member associations expected to attend, making Lagos the centre of African football administration and celebration.

Home advantage for Osimhen in Player of the Year race

The announcement could provide a morale boost for Osimhen, who is expected to be among the leading contenders for the African Footballer of the Year award following another prolific campaign.

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The Super Eagles striker enjoyed another outstanding season after completing his permanent move to Galatasaray, further strengthening his credentials as one of Africa's premier forwards.

Hosting the ceremony in Nigeria is expected to generate huge excitement among local fans, who will be hoping to see one of their own crowned Africa's best player on home soil.

CAF said the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts was chosen as the official venue because of Lagos' reputation for successfully hosting major international events, while the city also offers the infrastructure required for one of African football's biggest nights.

The continental governing body is expected to announce the official date of the awards ceremony, along with the shortlist of nominees across all categories, in the coming months.

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