We want Lagos - CAF president unveils plans for 2026 CAF Awards

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has unveiled plans for the 2026 CAF Awards.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr. Patrice Motsepe has praised Nigeria for its growing influence in African football, describing the country’s football development as vital to the progress of the entire continent.

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CAF president made the remarks during a meeting with Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian football officials at the Africa Forward Summit.

What Motsepe said

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Speaking during the engagement, Motsepe stressed the importance of investing in Nigerian football.

“It’s one of the best things we can do for African football and, of course, Nigerian football. Because if Nigerian football succeeds in growth, all of us grow and succeed through that growth. It is our investment,” he said

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and Nigeria’s Head of State, His Excellency Bola Tinubu met today on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya and discussed a number of matters including the corporation between Government, Football and the Private Sector in… pic.twitter.com/CR1RiWz5jY — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) May 12, 2026

Motsepe also revealed CAF’s intention to host a major annual football gathering involving all 54 member nations in Nigeria.

“We are planning, Mr President, to have an annual meeting of the 54 nations in Nigeria,” he stated.

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The proposed event is expected to bring together football administrators, federation presidents, and senior officials from across Africa.

The CAF president further discussed possible locations for the events, explaining that both Abuja and Lagos are central to the planning process.

“Some people said it must be in Abuja because the Head of State has to be there and speak,” Motsepe explained.

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He also acknowledged Lagos as a strong option for hosting parts of the programme.

“If we want it in Lagos, that is not a hard one,” he added.

CAF President: "...They said we must hold it in Abuja because the head of State is there and he must speak, but I said sorry, I want it in Lagos..."



President Tinubu: "...Even if you want it in Lagos, anything can happen..." ❤️🇳🇬👇 pic.twitter.com/U2jNklPGer — A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) May 13, 2026

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The General Assembly is one of the most important meetings in African football governance, involving all CAF member associations and top continental football executives.