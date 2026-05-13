Osimhen’s teammate punched and assaulted after Galatasaray’s league title celebration

Victor Osimhen’s teammate, Lucas Torreira, was the victim of a targeted attack at a shopping center in Istanbul, according to police reports.

Torreira joined Galatasaray from Arsenal, where he has since enjoyed considerable success, winning the Super Lig title in each of his seasons with the club.

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The combative midfielder had fallen out of favour at the North London club under manager Mikel Arteta, leading to loan spells at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina before his permanent move to Turkey.

He recently played a key role in helping Galatasaray clinch the Turkish league title for the fourth time in a row.

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Torreira attacked

According to reports, the former Arsenal player was punched outside a cafe in the city's Beyoglu district.

The attack occurred at a cafe within a shopping mall in the Camiikebir neighbourhood a few days after celebrating Galatasaray’s title victory.

Galatasaray star Torreira || imago

Torreira, who has played for the Turkish club since 2022, sustained grazes around his left eye and has formally pressed charges against the alleged assailant.

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Police were called to the scene and apprehended the suspect as he attempted to flee in a taxi.

Investigations have since revealed that the individual had a prior criminal record and was already subject to a restraining order at the time of the assault.

Lucas Torreira and Victor Osimhen celebrating a goal || Image credit: Imago

According to Turkish media outlet Haberler, the investigation also uncovered that the suspect had previously posted threats targeting the Uruguayan midfielder online.

Authorities have taken the offender into custody in connection with the incident, with more investigation in progress.

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