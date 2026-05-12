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'He's too strong' — Osimhen names toughest opponent and No.1 in Africa

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:55 - 12 May 2026
Galatasaray and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed the toughest defender he has faced in his career.
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Victor Osimhen has come up against several top-level defenders throughout his career, but the 27-year-old has identified his two toughest opponents.

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The Galatasaray striker named Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero as the two toughest defenders he has come up against in his career.

Osimhen names Super Eagles teammate Bassey as toughest opponent

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Speaking during a casual interaction with a young fan, Osimhen said, “I will say, Calvin Bassey. First of all, in training. That guy is very strong.

"I think currently he’s actually the best defender in Africa and of course one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

"Also, Romero of Spurs – he’s actually a very intelligent defender. He gave me a hard time when we met.”

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This is not the first time Osimhen has publicly praised Bassey. Earlier this season, he described the Fulham defender as “the best defender in Africa at the moment” and one of the strongest players he has trained against.

Bassey has enjoyed another strong season at Fulham, establishing himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League with consistent performances, dominant aerial duels, and excellent reading of the game.

Osimhen, meanwhile, continues to enjoy an outstanding 2025-26 campaign. He scored a brace in Galatasaray’s recent 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor, helping the club clinch the Turkish Super Lig title.

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The Nigerian striker has been in prolific form throughout the season, scoring 22 goals across all competitions despite missing more than a month at AFCON 2025.

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