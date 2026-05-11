Guardiola tells Doku secret to becoming like Yamal and Vinicius

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola discussed Jeremy Doku's incredible form and elite trajectory.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has challenged Jérémy Doku to cultivate an elite mentality if he hopes to fully realise his staggering potential, insisting that the Belgian forward possesses the raw talent to become one of the best wingers in world football.

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What Guardiola said

The Catalan tactician was asked whether the 23-year-old could eventually reach the same world-class heights as superstars like Vinícius Júnior and Lamine Yamal, and he responded, saying, "Yeah, for sure," Guardiola stated.

"And always accept being pushed. Always accept that. And that is so nice. We are really pleased. Now he is winning games. But he has always been really, really good."

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However, Guardiola emphasised that immense physical attributes must be matched with an unwavering psychological drive. "It depends on your mentality," he explained. "I want to become one of the best wingers in the world. Otherwise, you're in a comfort zone, and you say, 'No, it's fine, it's fine.'

“Always, I've been, Jeremy, dribbles and whatever. I always try. But I say, no, I want to become one of the best of the best. That is when you reach that level."

Doku showing improvement

Doku is currently enjoying a breathtaking run of individual form, which is currently keeping Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

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While the electric winger's early career at the Etihad Stadium was frequently plagued by frustratingly poor end product, he has corrected that glaring weakness in recent weeks to become City's absolute standout performer.