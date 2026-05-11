Proud ambassador for Nigeria - Peter Obi praises Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Peter Obi has congratulated Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker inspired Galatasaray to the Turkish Süper Lig title.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has congratulated Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker helped Galatasaray secure the Turkish Süper Lig title.

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Osimhen delivered a match-winning performance on Saturday, scoring twice as Galatasaray came from behind to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and clinch the league championship with one game remaining.

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What Obi said

In a statement shared on his X account, Obi praised the Super Eagles forward for his discipline, and commitment.

“I want to join millions of fans in congratulating Victor Osimhen for leading Galatasaray to the Turkish Süper Lig title with an outstanding performance,” Obi wrote.

The former Anambra State governor described Osimhen as one of Nigeria’s brightest ambassadors abroad.

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Obi stated that the striker continues to bring pride to Nigeria through both his performances and professionalism on the international stage.

According to him, Osimhen’s journey serves as inspiration for young Nigerians striving to succeed despite difficult circumstances.

“He represents the resilience, talent, and determination that Nigerians are known for,” Obi added.

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Congratulations to Victor Osimhen



I want to join other fans in congratulating one of Nigeria’s many talented exports, Victor Osimhen, for successfully leading Galatasaray S.K. to the Turkish Süper Lig title with a brilliant performance, scoring twice in the decisive victory that… pic.twitter.com/B3wjJ5hvfi — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 11, 2026

Beyond celebrating the footballer’s success, Obi used the opportunity to stress the importance of sports development in Nigeria.

He argued that the country possesses many talented young athletes capable of achieving global success if given proper support and opportunities.